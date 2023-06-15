Decentralized Identity Startup Intuition Raises $4M in Funding Round

The company is building infrastructure for social knowledge aggregation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decentralized infrastructure provider Intuition has raised $4 million in a seed round fundraise led by Superscrypt. The raise comes as Intuition approaches the public launch of its protocol and first applications later this year.

Intuition lets users create attestations about any subject, storing the information in such a way that it's easily navigable, queryable, and leveraged by other applications. Intuition's founder, Ethereum veteran Billy Luedtke, explains that the protocol was created to capture the wisdom of crowds about everything, while making that wisdom available and open to everyone.

"Today, determining truth to make informed decisions is a complex and difficult task," says Jacob Ko, Partner at Superscrypt. According to Ko, "Information is largely concentrated in big tech platforms, search and curation algorithms are opaque, and identity and reputation standards are too fragmented to provide strong signals. Intuition's approach of incentivizing crowdsourced knowledge and opinions from users in a globally inclusive and decentralized way will fuel better understanding of any person, ID or topic. It has the potential to change the way we disseminate, consume and understand information and we're excited to back a team with deep experience working on data interoperability and digital identity."

Other participants in the round include Shima Capital, Avon Ventures, WW Ventures, Matrixport Ventures, Polygon Ventures, and ConsenSys, along with several other VC, DAO, and angel investors. This round follows a fundraise last November co-led by Andrew Keys, founder of DARMA Capital, and Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and founder of ConsenSys.

Whereas decentralized identity has largely focused on high sensitivity credentials, like KYC and the identities of people, Intuition facilitates robust decentralized identity that pertains to all things. "Nearly everything can and should have decentralized identifiers (DIDs)," Luedtke explains. "Whether that's a person, pseudonym, web3 product, organization, or even a news article."

According to Luedtke, "We presently rely on a fundamentally flawed system of siloed, centralized platforms such as Yelp, LinkedIn, and Twitter to inform our intuition about the world around us. These platforms shape our perception with fragmented, incomplete, and occasionally misleading information."

As a protocol, Intuition doesn't take a view on whether something is true or false, but instead captures and shows what people are saying about a thing. By allowing people to freely share their opinions about any subject, and verifiably attaching that data to DIDs in an open knowledge graph, Luedtke hopes to improve the reputation and identity data that we societally have access to regarding the things we're interacting with every day.

"Our digital identities form the bedrock of a flourishing data-driven economy and society. However, the vast reservoir of digital knowledge on the internet still exists in a disparate and incomplete state. For a future free from these fractured conditions, we require purpose-built infrastructure that fosters the creation and seamless access to consolidated, trustworthy, and permissionless information. Anchored by an exceptional team, Intuition harnesses web3 primitives to align ownership and incentives, driving forward this transformative vision. I am thrilled to support their journey towards this exciting future," said Alex Lin, Head of Research and Investor at Shima Capital.

Intuition's protocol and middleware allow developers to easily integrate the company's attestations and knowledge graph into their own applications. Intuition will initially launch with a knowledge graph explorer built atop the protocol, and will directly display human-readable data regarding wallet addresses inside popular web wallets.

