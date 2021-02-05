BERLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steady access to electrical energy is necessary to maintain our modern technological lifestyles. Going off the grid has traditionally been synonymous with "roughing it," but the Neutrino Energy Group hopes to make off-grid living unprecedentedly luxurious with new, decentralized energy technologies.

The Contemporary Energy Grid Keeps Us Enslaved

Decentralized Neutrino Energy is the Key to Human Freedom

Like a vast, insidious spiderweb, the fossil-fuel energy grid has snaked its tendrils into every aspect of modern life. Disconnecting yourself from the grid entails countless hardships, but staying connected passively supports the rapacious worldwide progress of petroleum-fueled ecological, social, and economic destruction.

Existing decentralized energy technologies simply aren't up to the task of supporting modern, high-tech lifestyles. With greater access to decentralized energy human beings could live free of the grid without giving up their 21st-century amenities.

Decentralized Neutrino Energy Will Enable Unprecedented Freedom

Neutrinovoltaic devices will soon be capable of generating enough electricity to supplement energy derived from propane, photovoltaic cells, and other forms of off-grid energy sources. Since neutrino energy devices deliver a steady flow of electricity regardless of the time of day or environmental conditions, they can keep batteries topped off at night and pick up the slack from solar panels on cloudy days.

As neutrinovoltaic devices increase in capacity, they will be able to provide ever-greater portions of the electricity required for high-tech, off-grid living. Less cumbersome and finicky than photovoltaic cells, neutrino energy devices are easy to transport and set up in new locations, making nomadic off-grid lifestyles more feasible.

In the not-so-distant future, it will be possible to take a modular home kit deep into the mountains, set up a neutrino energy generator, and generate enough electricity to support an entire family without propane, solar cells, or other conventional forms of off-grid energy technologies. This advancement in off-grid living conditions will incentivize more and more people to leave the conventional electrical grid behind, reducing population density in cities and minimizing fossil-fuel energy generation.

The Neutrino Energy Group Is Putting Power in the Hands of the People

The Neutrino Energy Group has definitively demonstrated that it's possible to derive electrical energy by converting the kinetic energy of passing neutrinos. It's only a matter of time until neutrinovoltaic devices become capable of providing enough electricity to partially, and eventually fully, sustain off-grid lifestyles.

It has always been humanity's dream to live freely. Burdened by the weight of society and crippled by our reliance on fossil fuels, we've traded many of our freedoms for the comforts of modern life. With neutrino energy and other decentralized energy technologies, the human race can return to its roots without giving up the contemporary amenities that have vastly improved the quality of our lives.

Author: Morten Skaar

Neutrino Deutschland GmbH

10117,Berlin

Tel.:+49 30 20924013

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

decentralized-neutrino-energy-is.jpeg

Decentralized Neutrino Energy is the Key to Human Freedom

Decentralized Neutrino Energy is the Key to Human Freedom

SOURCE Neutrino Energy