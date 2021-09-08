Decentralized Water Treatment Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 39.48 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global decentralized water treatment market report.

The decentralized water treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.70% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global decentralized water treatment market would realize an absolute growth of 84.06% in terms of revenue in the period between 2020-2026. Wastewater treatment in the application segment dominated the decentralized water treatment market with a revenue share of 37.14% in 2020 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.38% by the end of 2026. Point of use decentralized water treatment segment accounted for majority share of the global market in 2020 and is expected to grow with an 11.23% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue. The municipal decentralized water treatment market dominated the end-user segment in 2020 with a market share of 62.39% in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.16% during the forecast period. In terms of technology, membrane technology dominates the global decentralized water treatment market in 2020 and is expected to add over USD 8.29 billion revenue during the forecast period. By water source, the surface water dominated the market with a share of 40.88% in 2020 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.36% during 2020-2026. The Middle East & Africa dominates the overall decentralized water treatment market with a share of 32.24% in 2020 in terms of revenue. Rising global awareness of water pollution, rapid urbanization, poor infrastructure for centralized treatment, and water scarcity issues are expected to surge the demand for decentralized water treatment in the region during the forecast period

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, system, end-user, technology, water source, TDS level, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/decentralized-water-treatment-market

Decentralized Water Treatment Market – Segmentation

The wastewater treatment market accounted for a revenue share of 37.14% in 2020 and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 90.89% in terms of revenue by the end of 2026. Rising awareness and consciousness of health hygiene are expected to boost the market for wastewater treatment.

The point of use system market accounted for a revenue share of 44.95% in 2020 and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 89.35% in terms of revenue by the end of 2026. Thus, the revenue for the point of entry segment is expected to reach $13.73 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.30% during the forecast.

by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.30% during the forecast. The municipal sector is estimated to be the largest sector by end-user of the decentralized water treatment market during the forecast period. Globally, the increasing population has increased the demand for treated water. The scarcity of water resources has necessitated the demand for more water recycling and water treatment services.

Decentralized Water Treatment Market by Application

Wastewater Treatment

Effluent Treatment

Water Treatment

Decentralized Water Treatment Market by System

Point of Use (POU)

Point of Entry (POE)

Small Scale Systems

Decentralized Water Treatment Market by End-user

Municipal

Industrial

Decentralized Water Treatment Market by Technology

Membrane Technology

Thermal Technology

Others

Decentralized Water Treatment Market by Water Source

Surface Water

Brackish Water

Sea Water

Decentralized Water Treatment Market by TDS Level

High TDS Water

Low TDS Water

Decentralized Water Treatment Market – Dynamics

Decentralized water treatment is a significant solution for climate resilience and water scarcity challenges for several reasons. Decentralized water treatment plants are portable and easy to install, and these plants are commonly termed packaged plants. This plant provides the user a prefabricated and pre-engineered system of treating wastewater with an aerobic process. These factory-tested and pre-assembled package systems are available for several treatment processes, complete with all instruments, piping, and controls. It can be designed for installation into modular buildings and modified shipping containers and is ideal for remote locations to lessen field installation expenditures. Pre-engineered modular components such as flow equalization tanks, diffused air blowers, sludge holding tanks, aeration tanks, disinfection units, and wastewater clarifiers enable the packaged plants to be sized exclusively for the customer's application.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Technological Advancements in Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems

Increasing Adoption of Decentralized Water Treatment in Developing Economies

Increasing Awareness of the Benefits of Clean Water

Increasing Population and Rapid Urbanization

Decentralized Water Treatment Market – Geography

APAC is expected to see exponential growth in the decentralized water treatment market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of technically advanced products by the population. The rapid urbanization due to the migration of people from rural to urban areas is leading to improvement in the standard of living in a country like India, which is offering various opportunities of expanding the market for decentralized water treatment in the country. The major advantage that Asia enjoys is in terms of the availability of raw materials. The dependence on other countries for sourcing raw materials is low. China, India, Japan, and others are home to a majority of raw materials such as polystyrene, aluminum, polypropylene, steel, and others, required for the manufacturing of decentralized water treatment plants, so the cost of sourcing raw materials reduces for vendors in these countries.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/decentralized-water-treatment-market

Decentralized Water Treatment Market by Geography

Middle East & Africa

GCC countries



South Africa

APAC

China



India



South Korea



Japan



Australia

Europe

Germany



Italy



France



UK



Russia

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Major Vendors

Fluence

De.mem

Organica Water

WaterHealth

Other Prominent Vendors

Darley

Ayala Water & Ecology

& Ecology Biokube

Biomicrobics

Dupont

Ecofluid

Epiphany

Epuramat

Filterboxx

Hydroswiss

TMW

Bioxica

Adedge Water Technologies

ATB Water

TopolWater

Afmitech Friesland

Suez

Veolia

Evoqua Water Technologies

Xylem

Explore our chemical & materials profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence