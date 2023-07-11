Deception And Truth Analysis (D.A.T.A.), Inc. Announces the Top Five Most Deceptive and Truthful Industries in the S&P 500 for Second Quarter 2023

 MIDDLETON, Del., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second quarter of 2023 D.A.T.A.'s assessment of the companies in the S&P 500 finds the following five industries as the most deceptive:

Deception And Truth Analysis 2023 Q2 – Most Deceptive Industries in
the S&P 500

Rank

Industry

Avg. D.A.T.A. Score

1

Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances

-18.0 %

2

Consumer Electronics

-16.4 %

3

Banks – Diversified

-16.3 %

4

Insurance – Reinsurance

-14.3 %

5

Luxury Goods

-13.9 %

Source: Deception And Truth Analysis (D.A.T.A.), Inc. © 2023

By comparison, D.A.T.A. has assessed the following five industries in the S&P 500 as the most truthful:

Deception And Truth Analysis 2023 Q2 – Most Truthful Industries in the
S&P 500

Rank

Industry

Avg. D.A.T.A. Score

1

Lodging

+25.6 %

2

REITs (various categories)

+20.5 %

3

Beverages (various categories)

+17.0 %

4

Internet Content & Information

+13.4 %

5

Internet Retail

+13.1 %

Source: Deception And Truth Analysis (D.A.T.A.), Inc. © 2023

About D.A.T.A. Scores

D.A.T.A. Scores range between -100% and +100% with any negative score indicating deceptiveness, and any positive score indicating truthfulness. Scores are roughly normally distributed, with a mean of 6.02% and a standard deviation of 13.88%.

D.A.T.A.'s proprietary assessment is grounded in the multi-decade findings of deception science and uses Natural Language Processing to search for more than 30 behavioral differences between deceivers and truthtellers in almost any document. D.A.T.A.'s algorithm has been double-blind, scientifically tested with 88.4% accuracy and is over 350x faster than people in its assessments.

About D.A.T.A.

D.A.T.A. is a dynamic, fast-growing SaaS business that launched in January 2023. We provide deception and truth analysis for institutional investors in both public and private markets. Our two products are: 1) DATAbase, a structured dataset of over 3000 US companies' annual and quarterly report documents assessed for their level of deceptiveness and truthfulness dating back to 1Q 2008; and 2) myDATA, wherein we let our Clients upload almost any document of their choosing for an assessment of its deceptiveness and truthfulness. Both products have a premium feature, REDline, that allows Clients to zero-in on the underlying language that has led to our D.A.T.A. Score assessment.

Members of the press may also be interested in our "Case Study: Silicon Valley Bank" published on 11 March 2023.

 CONTACT: Jason Voss, [email protected], 941-377-0773

SOURCE Deception And Truth Analysis, Inc.

