Deceptive Bytes Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deceptive Bytes, a leading endpoint deception company that enables enterprises the ability to prevent cyber attacks in real time, announces it was recognized as a Gartner "Cool Vendor" in its 2019 "Cool Vendors in Security Operations and Threat Intelligence" report.

"We were excited to hear Deceptive Bytes was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor for 2019. For us, this reaffirms Deception as a game changer for enterprises, and that Deceptive Bytes provides enterprises with an innovative solution which bolsters their security posture and helps them prevent sophisticated threats," Sagi Lamay, CEO & Co-Founder.

How Deceptive Bytes helps

Deceptive Bytes provides an innovative solution against threats in enterprises' most critical and exposed assets, their endpoints. The solution creates dynamic & deceptive information which interferes with any attempt to recon the environment and deters the attacker from executing its malicious intents, through all the stages of compromise in the Attack Kill Chain – covering advanced & sophisticated malware techniques, constantly making sure all the endpoints & data in the enterprise are secured.

Cool Vendors in Security Operations and Threat Intelligence was released on May 14th, 2019 by Kelly Kavanagh , Ruggero Contu , Augusto Barros & Pete Shoard .

