Decernis Acquires Food Fraud Database from USP

The Food Fraud Database, launched by USP in 2012, helps food manufacturers, retailers, and other stakeholders make informed decisions about the vulnerability of their food ingredients to economically motivated adulteration. This supports compliance with FSMA and GFSI requirements by providing information on the pattern and history of food fraud and the identification of potentially hazardous adulterants. The database is a continuously updated collection of thousands of ingredients and related records gathered from scientific literature, media publications, regulatory reports, judicial records, and trade associations from around the world that allows users to search, sort and generate reports.

"We are very pleased to have found an appropriate home for the Food Fraud Database, which hundreds of companies depend on to help support their efforts to prevent food adulteration," said Salah Kivlighn, Ph.D., senior vice president, Global Strategic Marketing and Program for USP. Decernis and USP will collaborate closely to provide a seamless transition for users of the service.

Andrew (Pat) Waldo, Decernis chief executive officer, noted, "Decernis is very pleased that our company has been chosen as the new home for this important resource." Like USP, Decernis is committed to the mission of product safety and we believe the Food Fraud Database has significant runway for expansion through Decernis' existing platforms, allowing us to scale this important capability and help combat intentional food adulteration."

USP will continue providing critical resources to help industry, regulators and other stakeholders verify the identity, quality, and purity of food ingredients. "This divestiture allows USP, and our food group, to increase focus on developing the Food Chemicals Codex (FCC) and FCC standards in the context of food integrity," said Kivlighn.

Decernis LLC delivers global solutions for product compliance, safety, and risk management through smart technology, Intelligent Systems Technology, Big Data Analytics, and global expertise. Our horizon scanning, enterprise solutions, supply chain management and experts in global food, consumer, and industrial product safety support our clients in meeting complex market demands and key decisions. Decernis tracks regulatory developments in more than two hundred countries on a day-by-day basis.

USP is an independent non-profit organization that collaborates with the world's top health and science experts to develop high-quality standards that set the bar for manufacturing and distributing safe and effective medicines, supplements and food around the globe. Two billion people world-wide have access to quality medicines, dietary supplements and food as a result of USP's standards, advocacy and education.

