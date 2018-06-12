Decernis Expands Position as the Leading Provider of Product Safety

"We are very pleased to have Dr. Parmar join our senior leadership team at Decernis," stated Andrew (Pat) Waldo, CEO. "He brings diverse range of industry, market, and financial knowledge that will help us to better meet the changing market and customer requirements with our global strategy."

Dr. Parmar was most recently the interim-CEO of Crop Health & Protection (CHAP), a UK Agritech startup business supporting the development of disruptive technologies. Prior to that Dr. Parmar was at Intertek for over 9 years with his most recent role leading Intertek's global Life Sciences business including pharmaceuticals, health and beauty, materials sciences, and chemical regulatory consulting. During his time with Intertek, Dr. Parmar also held a variety of other senior leadership roles including managing the global food business line and successfully leading and closing 14 acquisitions as part of the Intertek Corporate Development team. He also spent 5 years at Deloitte, with 2 years in the M&A Tax group. Dr. Parmar is a Chartered Accountant (ICAEW) and received his PhD in Chemistry from Imperial College London.

"I am excited to join Decernis to lead future financial direction and growth," stated Dr. Parmar. "I have spent a significant amount of time working with agri-food companies, chemical manufacturers, and many other businesses to help them meet their global compliance requirement. As Decernis is a recognized industry leader, we have an incredible opportunity to expand our position to meet these market demands."

Decernis LLC delivers global solutions for product compliance, safety, and risk management through smart technology, Intelligent Systems Technology, Big Data Analytics, and global expertise. Our horizon scanning, enterprise solutions, supply chain management and experts in global food, consumer, and industrial product safety support our clients in meeting complex market demands and key decisions. Decernis tracks regulatory developments in more than two hundred countries on a day-by-day basis.

Americas Contact: Susanne Kuehne Senior Manager, Business Development Decernis LLC Phone +1 240.428.1800 skuehne@decernis.com www.decernis.com EU/APAC Contact: Christina Zimmermann Decernis GmbH Germany Tel. +49 (6483) 915303 czimmermann@decernis.com www.decernis.com

