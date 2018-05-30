Decernis Launches Ecommerce on Expanded Web Site

The expanded online ecommerce shop currently provides visitors direct availability to purchase English translations for important food contact and food packaging standards, regulations, and resolutions for Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mercosur, Turkey, and Vietnam. Decernis has translated these local language documents and will now offer the English translations of the following standards available for purchase. The shop will soon offer Food & Beverage Market Entry Reports for countries around the world, allowing food & beverage companies to understand the key requirements for import, regulatory standards, regulations, safety and quality, labeling, claims allowances and more.

Decernis continues to change and grow to meet the needs of our clients and partners. Our website helps visitors understand how our technology, content, and solutions enable experts and companies alike to meet global market access requirements.

"Businesses must ensure they understand continuously changing market requirements to manage product compliance when launching new products or continuing to sell existing products," stated Andrew (Pat) Waldo, CEO of Decernis, LLC. "Our expanded and improved website and new product functionalities will better support our customers' needs in managing the very complex and rapidly emerging global compliance challenges."

Please visit our website, www.decernis.com, to learn more about Decernis or purchase regulatory translations for your business at www.decernis.com/shop.

About Decernis

Decernis LLC delivers global solutions for product compliance, safety, and risk management through smart technology, Intelligent Systems Technology, Big Data Analytics, and global expertise. Our horizon scanning, enterprise solutions, supply chain management and experts in global food, consumer, and industrial product safety support our clients in meeting complex market demands and key decisions. Decernis tracks regulatory developments in more than two hundred countries on a day-by-day basis.

Decernis contacts:

Americas Contact: Susanne Kuehne Senior Manager, Business Development Decernis LLC Phone +1 240.428.1800 skuehne@decernis.com www.decernis.com EU/APAC Contact: Christina Zimmermann Decernis GmbH Germany Tel. +49 (6483) 915303 czimmermann@decernis.com www.decernis.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decernis-launches-ecommerce-on-expanded-web-site-300655315.html

SOURCE Decernis LLC

Related Links

http://www.decernis.com

