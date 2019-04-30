Decernis Participates and Presents at Plastics Extrusion World Expo 2019

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Decernis LLC (http://www.decernis.com), the leading provider of technology and content solutions for compliance, safety, and risk management announces their participation in the Plastics Extrusion World Expo 2019 taking place May 8-9, 2019 at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio. In addition, Kevin Kenny, Chief Operating Officer at Decernis will provide a presentation on Food Contact Material Compliance.

The Plastics Extrusion World Expo is hosted by AMI and will run alongside the Compounding World Expo and Plastics Recycling World Expo. Participants in the Expo include extrusion relation providers and the event will host five conference theaters.

Decernis will highlight systems enabling companies, retailers, contract manufacturers and ingredient suppliers to effectively maneuver the complexity of global regulations for market entry and increase the speed to market for new product introduction, while managing the risk of change. Thereby, Decernis systems augment companies' decision-making on Product Safety & Regulatory compliance.

On May 8th, Kevin Kenny will share his expertise in food, chemicals, and packaging regulation by presenting a session titled "Food Contact Material Compliance." Kevin C Kenny, Chief Operating Officer of Decernis is an experienced international regulatory attorney who has worked and consulted for 23 years in food and packaging safety.

The sessions and conference will benefit industry management with responsibilities in regulatory affairs and product safety who focus on food packaging users, producers and raw material producers, including recycled packaging materials, which is an increasingly relevant topic in today's marketplace.

"The conference will help food and beverage companies as well as the packaging supply chain understand newly introduced regulatory and product safety requirements worldwide," said Dr. Ruud Overbeek, Chief of Strategy and Business Development at Decernis. "To meet the challenge of global compliance regulations and customer requirements, Kevin and the Decernis team will share knowledge, effective strategies and tools to efficiently fulfill these requirements, allowing the introduction of safe, new products into global markets."

About Decernis

Decernis LLC delivers global solutions for product compliance, safety, and risk management through smart technology, Intelligent Systems Technology, Big Data Analytics, and global expertise. Our horizon scanning, enterprise solutions, supply chain management and experts in global food, consumer, and industrial product safety support our clients in meeting complex market demands and key decisions. Decernis tracks regulatory developments in more than two hundred countries on a day-by-day basis.

Decernis contact:

Americas Contact: Susanne Kuehne Senior Manager, Business Development Decernis LLC Phone +1 240.428.1800 skuehne@decernis.com www.decernis.com EU/APAC Contact: Christina Zimmermann Decernis GmbH Germany Tel. +49 (6483) 915303 czimmermann@decernis.com www.decernis.com

SOURCE Decernis LLC

Related Links

http://www.decernis.com

