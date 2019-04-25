Decernis Presents at and Hosts Global Food Contact and Packaging Meetings

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Decernis LLC (http://www.decernis.com), the leading provider of technology and content solutions for compliance, safety, and risk management will present on food contact regulations in Japan and host a user group at the Global Food Contact 2019 conference held in Lisbon, Portugal from 14th to 16th of May, 2019. Decernis will also be present as a key educator at the Asia-Pacific Food Contact Legislation Training held in Brussels, Belgium from May 16th-17th of May 2019.

Food & Beverage companies are driven by meeting global market demands on the backdrop of a constantly changing Packaging regulatory landscape. The ability of these businesses to continue to market and sell their products meeting the challenging, changing regulatory requirements in Packaging is essential for effective sales.

The Global Food Contact 2019 conference in Lisbon is a key forum to receive the latest information on regulatory requirements in all the key markets businesses export to including Africa, Canada, China, India, Japan, the United States, and many more. It will feature high level discussions on key issues facing the global food contact industry.

Dr. Ruud Overbeek, Chief of Strategy and Business Development at Decernis will present on "Food Contact Regulations in Japan" at the Global Food Contact 2019 conference including an update of past, current, and future trends including Japan's new positive lists. He will share information on changes linked to key associations including JHOSPHA- trade association in Japan - who currently play a pivotal role with Food Contact Materials (FCM) in Japan. And, review the changing role of the Ministry of Health in Japan and what it means for the industry.

The Decernis User Group at the Global Food Contact 2019 conference will bring together attendees who will benefit from the latest updates on the global regulatory landscape, learn of others experiences and best practices, and can network and exchange information with colleagues. They can also obtain direct answers to their business questions and discuss application of the Decernis solution with industry peers.

Kevin C. Kenny, Chief Operating Officer at Decernis will present as a keynote educator on Food Contact Regulations at the Asia-Pacific Food Contact Legislation conference in Brussels. The event will provide a series of sessions focusing on current and future legislation covering food contact materials and articles in Asian markets focusing on China, India, Japan, and Korea. This will include extensive examination of regulatory framework, individual substrate regulation, new substance approval processes, and supply chain certification requirements.

Decernis' technology-enabled risk management solutions help guide business objectives through the fastest go-to market and cost-effective route to satisfy the necessary global requirements. To help customers and prospects learn more, Decernis offers real time demonstration of Decernis capabilities providing an understanding of how the tools will benefit your business requirements and objectives. These online training can also enable a business's employees to better understand and utilize these tools for their company's benefit.

"The events, presentations, and user group will help companies understand and meet the challenge of the increasing pace of existing and newly introduced regulatory requirements worldwide," said Kevin C. Kenny, Chief Operating Officer at Decernis LLC and a member of the Global Food Contact 2019 event advisory board. "Effective strategies will be discussed to efficiently fulfil regulatory and customer requirements utilizing Decernis' solutions, allowing a faster introduction of new products into new markets."

Please visit the Decernis website, www.decernis.com, to learn about all upcoming event participation.

About Decernis

Decernis LLC delivers global solutions for product compliance, safety, and risk management through smart technology, Intelligent Systems Technology, Big Data Analytics, and global expertise. Our horizon scanning, enterprise solutions, supply chain management and experts in global food, consumer, and industrial product safety support our clients in meeting complex market demands and key decisions. Decernis tracks regulatory developments in more than two hundred countries on a day-by-day basis.

