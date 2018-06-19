Decernis Supply Chain Management Presentation to Food and Beverage Industry

Patrick Waldo, Assistant Director, Special Projects, provided an overview and experience from client projects of how automated supplier questionnaire and document management in the Decernis system reduces complexity and time. These approaches help suppliers and manufacturers ensure all compliance information is collected, validated, stored, shared, and current.

Decernis has recently worked with the Heineken Group to jointly manage supplier submissions of food contact materials with the Decernis Supplier Compliance Management System. By highlighting this tool during the presentation, Patrick Waldo was able to demonstrate how soliciting and providing supplier documentation now becomes a few clicks of a button to create reusable compliance building blocks. Information is collected, validated, stored and shared within one centralized document and project management system. The benefits of this approach to manufacturers and suppliers includes lower cost and reduction of waste in compliance, increasing of efficiencies globally, standardized questionnaires, and re-use of information in other products.

Patrick Waldo further shared an example of Decernis working with BASF and a consortium of companies in Europe to standardize and harmonize information management among customers and suppliers throughout the paper value chain. This has helped businesses to manage complex transfer of chemicals and products across international requirements, harmonize market specific commitments and concerns through a single value chain, introduce systematized and standardized information collection, storage and analysis, and create a governing body to manage interests.

"The transfer of information and documentation is often fragmented externally between stakeholders as well as internally, due to silos or operating companies or differing policies and practices across teams and legacy systems," stated Patrick Waldo, Assistant Director and Special Project Team Lead at Decernis LLC. "We shared our client experience in harmonizing and standardizing customer specific supply chains and entire value chains through our platform. And, the strategic benefits that result."

About Decernis

Decernis LLC delivers global solutions for product compliance, safety, and risk management through smart technology, Intelligent Systems Technology, Big Data Analytics, and global expertise. Our horizon scanning, enterprise solutions, supply chain management and experts in global food, consumer, and industrial product safety support our clients in meeting complex market demands and key decisions. Decernis tracks regulatory developments in more than two hundred countries on a day-by-day basis.

