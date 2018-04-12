Decernis to Highlight Asia-Pacific Food Contact Legislation

Mr. Kevin C. Kenny, JD, LL.M., Chief Operating Officer at Decernis LLC, and Dr. Huqiu Zhang, Vice President, Chemical Management at Intertek will present a two-day training discussing the main legislation for key Asian markets covering food contact materials and articles. The session begins with an overview of legislations and continues reviewing future trends. The detailed sessions focus in depth on legislations in India, Japan, China, and Korea. Themes covered will include regulatory framework, testing provisions, individual substrate regulation, new substance approval process, supply chain and certification requirements, and enforcement concerns. The seminar will conclude with a comparison of the regulations, their similarities, and their differences.

Mr. Kenny is a well-known regulatory attorney who has worked and consulted for over 20 years in the food and consumer products space. He advises some of the world's largest manufacturers on food additive, food contact and supply chain compliance challenges globally. Working with a team of native experts and researchers across major markets, Kevin has led a Decernis team effort to expand regulatory coverage to over 212 countries. He spends much of the year meeting with clients and regulators to identify and satisfy the needs across the Decernis global client base.

Dr. Zhang focuses on food contact materials, food packaging, and consumer product chemical safety and global regulatory compliance. Her working experiences expand to the whole supply chain of consumer products, including chemical, material and compounders, and consumer product manufacture. Prior to joining Intertek, she was Director of Packaging, Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, The Coca Cola Company.

"This seminar will benefit industry experts with responsibilities in regulatory affairs and product safety who focus on food packaging safety and compliance. Attendees will include Food and Packaging Producers as well as raw material producers, and recycled material users." said Kevin Kenny, COO at Decernis. "To meet the complexity of global compliance regulations and customer requirements, Decernis and Intertek work together to provide knowledge, effective strategies and tools to efficiently fulfil these requirements, allowing the introduction of safe, new products into global markets."

About Decernis

Decernis LLC delivers global solutions for product compliance, safety, and risk management through smart technology, Intelligent Systems Technology, Big Data Analytics, and global expertise. Our horizon scanning, enterprise solutions, supply chain management and experts in global food, consumer, and industrial product safety support our clients in meeting complex market demands and key decisions. Decernis tracks regulatory developments in more than two hundred countries on a day-by-day basis.

