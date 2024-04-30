Dechert Bolsters Fintech and Crypto Regulatory Expertise with Key Strategic Hire Neel Maitra

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today the addition of Neel Maitra as a partner in its financial services practice group, bolstering the firm's capabilities in fintech, cryptocurrency, broker-dealer and securities regulatory compliance. Mr. Maitra will join the firm's Washington D.C. office.

"The arrival of Neel is testament to the growth and innovation of our financial services practice and the firm at large," said Dave Forti, co-chair of Dechert. "Providing the full spectrum of services for asset managers and financial institutions is a strategic focus of the firm, and fintech and cryptocurrency in particular are increasingly important to the clients we serve. Neel's experience will greatly enhance our ability to offer cutting-edge counsel to our clients, ensuring they are well-positioned to navigate the rapidly evolving and disruptive landscape of digital finance."

"Neel's unparalleled insights in fintech and cryptocurrency, along with his ability to strengthen our broker-dealer regulatory support, are vital in reinforcing our commitment to delivering comprehensive and forward-thinking services to our clients," said Chris Harvey, co-chair of Dechert's financial services practice group.

Mr. Maitra, joining from a Silicon Valley-based law firm, is a seasoned practitioner with a focus on the fintech and financial services sectors. His background includes serving as a senior special counsel and crypto specialist at the SEC, where he became a key expert on crypto-regulatory issues. His client base includes large venture capital firms, crypto trading platforms, start-ups and major financial institutions exploring the crypto asset space. Mr. Maitra has strong expertise advising on a wide array of securities matters, from broker-dealer compliance to the launch of crypto-based investment products, including, most recently, bitcoin and ether-based exchange-traded products.

Mr. Maitra shared, "I am excited to bring my regulatory and fintech expertise to Dechert's financial services practice. The firm's strategic vision for growth in these areas aligns strongly with my own, and I look forward to contributing to our clients' continued success in these cutting-edge fields."

The recent arrival of Mr. Maitra underscores a period of significant growth at Dechert, following the earlier appointments this year of partners Brian C. Miner and Eliot L. Relles in New York and partner Cynthia R. Beyea in Washington, D.C.

With more than 200 lawyers, Dechert has one of the largest financial services and investment management teams of any firm. It was the first law firm with a funds practice in all key European fund domiciles, including the UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, Germany, and France, as well as the U.S., the Middle East, and Asia. The firm is consistently recognized by independent experts as a leading law firm for investment funds.

Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our 1,000+ lawyers across 21 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.

