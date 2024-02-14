Dechert Continues to Expand Private Credit and Leveraged Finance Capabilities with Addition of Eliot L. Relles

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today the addition of Eliot L. Relles as a partner in its corporate and securities practice group, further enhancing the firm's capabilities in leveraged finance and private credit. Mr. Relles will be based in the firm's New York office.

Eliot L. Relles

Mr. Relles, who served as the co-head of a New York-based law firm's Finance group, brings with him over 25 years of experience in representing mainly middle market focused financing sources, including numerous prominent non-bank private lenders, in a wide range of complex financial transactions. His areas of expertise include acquisition financing, leveraged lending, structured financial arrangements, asset-based lending, work-outs, restructurings and debtor-in-possession loans.

"Eliot's arrival marks a major milestone in the expansion of our firm's offerings across all aspects of global finance. His contribution not only enhances our alternative asset management and private credit expertise but catalyzes the ongoing expansion of the firm at large," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert. "Eliot's addition is a clear testament to our strategic growth in this area, cementing Dechert as a one-stop-shop for asset managers and the bespoke legal solutions they require."

"We are delighted to welcome Eliot to the firm. His lender-side private credit work aligns perfectly with our vision to bolster our leveraged finance capabilities. His vast experience and unique skill set will undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective to our team," said Jay Alicandri, co-chair of Dechert's corporate and securities practice.

Mr. Relles shared, "I couldn't be more confident in the synergies between my expertise and Dechert's robust global finance platform. I am excited to be part of a firm with such a results-oriented and collaborative culture."

This move follows the addition of Cynthia Beyea, a leading financial services lawyer who recently joined Dechert as partner in the firm's Washington D.C. office.

Dechert's Global Finance practice provides a responsive, interdisciplinary, multi-jurisdictional team to address the complexities of modern finance transactions across categories and geographies. With more than 200 lawyers in the world's major financial centers, the firm's internationally recognized practice provides clients with innovative deal structuring, creative financing strategies and efficient execution. Each of the firm's clients receive comprehensive solutions for all of their finance needs. By tapping into the breadth of Dechert's expertise, the firm's lawyers deliver advice on fund finance, real estate finance, structured finance, leveraged finance and securitization matters.

About Dechert

Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our 1,000+ lawyers across 21 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.

