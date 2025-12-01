Dechert Elevates 17 Attorneys to Partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP is proud to announce that 17 lawyers will be joining the firm's global partnership, effective January 1, 2026. This year's class is larger than the 2024 class, representing six of the firm's global practices and eight offices across the U.S., the UK and Ireland.

Among the new partners are an editor of the firm's popular Re:Torts newsletter, a former legal advisor to a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, a contributor to Dechert's Antitrust Merger Hot Documents Collection, a Chambers UK "Associate to Watch," a Legal 500 "Leading Associate," and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry. Six began their careers as Dechert summer associates, while two are "boomerangs" who have returned to the firm.

"As we close out Dechert's 150th year, investing in our partnership remains central to our strategy to build in the markets and practices where clients need us most," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert. "With this dynamic class of newly elevated partners, along with 20 colleagues elevated to the equity partnership, we are strengthening our bench and positioning the firm for long-term growth."

"These newly elevated partners – both homegrown and lateral – embody Dechert's core principles of excellence, stewardship, diversity and inclusion, collaboration and innovation. We are confident they will accelerate our strategy across our global platform and deliver market‑leading results for clients," said Dave Forti, co-chair of Dechert.

The new partners include:

Dave Darr, Finance and Real Estate, Charlotte

Matthew Duxbury, Financial Services, London

Lindsay Grossman, Financial Services, Boston

Blaine Hackman, Intellectual Property, New York

David Layden, Financial Services, Dublin

William Luciani, Finance and Real Estate, New York

Gregory Luib, Antitrust, Washington, D.C.

Derek Manners, Financial Services, Washington, D.C.

Marie Mast, Corporate and Securities, Philadelphia

Kelly Mathews, Finance and Real Estate, Charlotte

Georgina McLeod, Finance and Real Estate, New York

Dan Morrissey, Financial Services, Dublin

Vince Nguyen, Financial Services, New York

Allie Ozurovich, Product Liability and Mass Torts, Los Angeles

Meghan Redding, Finance and Real Estate, New York

Terence Schroeder, Financial Services, New York

John Stanley, Corporate and Securities, New York

