Deci Unveils Groundbreaking Generative AI Foundation Models and Dev Suite, Enabling Rapid Performance and Cost Efficiency

The DeciDiffusion and DeciLM models, as well as Infery LLM Software Development Kit (SDK), accelerate enterprise teams' journey towards implementing cost-effective generative AI solutions.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deci, the deep learning company harnessing AI to build AI, announced today the launch of innovative generative AI Foundation Models, DeciDiffusion 1.0 and DeciLM 6B, as well as its inference Software Development Kit (SDK) - Infery LLM. These groundbreaking releases are setting a new benchmark for performance and cost efficiency in the realm of generative AI.

The intensive computational requirements for training and inference of generative AI models hinder teams from cost-effectively launching and scaling gen AI applications. Deci's innovations directly address this gap, making scaling inference efficient, cost-effective, and ready for enterprise-grade integration. By using Deci's open-source generative models and Infery LLM, AI teams can reduce their inference compute costs by up to 80% and use widely available and cost-friendly GPUs such as the NVIDIA A10 while also improving the quality of their offering. The models introduced by Deci cater to diverse applications, ranging from content and code generation to image creation and chat applications, among many others.

Models introduced by Deci include 'DeciDiffusion 1.0', a blazing-fast text-to-image model that generates quality images in less than a second, 3 times faster than the renowned Stable Diffusion 1.5 model. Next in the spotlight is DeciLM 6B, a 5.7 billion parameter model. While its accuracy stands toe-to-toe with industry giants like LLaMA 2 7B, Falcon-7B, and MPT-7B, what truly sets it apart is its blazing inference speed—clocking in at an astonishing 15 times faster than the Meta LLaMA 2 7B. Rounding out the lineup is 'DeciCoder,' a 1 billion parameter code generation LLM released a few weeks ago. Not only do these models deliver unparalleled inference speed, but they also provide equivalent or better accuracy.

"For generative AI to truly revolutionize industries, teams need mastery over model quality, the inference process, and the ever-pivotal cost factor," said Yonatan Geifman, CEO and co-founder of Deci. "At Deci, our journey and extensive collaborations with the world's AI elite have equipped us to craft a solution that's nothing short of transformative for enterprises diving into Generative AI. With our robust array of open-source models and cutting-edge tools, we're setting the stage for teams to redefine excellence in their generative AI ventures."

These models, crafted using Deci's proprietary Neural Architecture Search (AutoNAC™) technology, stand as some of the most efficient and effective generative AI models in today's market. Alongside its Foundation Models, Deci introduces Infery LLM - an inference SDK that enables developers to gain a significant performance speed-up on existing LLMs while retaining the desired accuracy. Never-before-seen inference efficiency emerges from combining Deci's open-source models and Infery LLM. This remarkable performance is powered by unique features such as continuous batching, advanced selective quantization, and ultra-efficient beam search, among others.

Another key differentiator of Deci's offerings is accessibility. Unlike closed-source API models, Deci provides unrestricted access to models that can be self-hosted anywhere. This not only ensures superior performance and significantly reduced inference costs when scaled but also grants users more customization options and reduces concerns over data privacy and compliance.

"In the current landscape, where the importance of AI continues to expand, the distinction between evolution and extinction lies in the rapid, cost-effective implementation of AI tools," said Prof. Ran El Yaniv, Chief Scientist and co-founder of Deci. "With Deci's groundbreaking solutions, companies receive both enterprise-grade quality and control, as well as the flexibility to customize models and the inference process according to their precise requirements. This commitment ensures unmatched excellence and a lasting competitive edge."

