Decibel Announces Stock Option Grant

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.

01 Jun, 2023, 21:20 ET

CALGARY, AB, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a premium cannabis producer, announces that it has granted, effective after market close on June 1, 2023, 4,500,000 stock options (each, an "Option") to the Chief Executive Officer of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Each Option is exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at a price of $0.125 per Share, being the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on May 31, 2023. The Options will vest in equal installments on January 1, 2024, January 1, 2025 and January 1, 2026 and will expire on January 1, 2028.

About Decibel

Decibel is uncompromising in the process and craftsmanship needed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products and retail experiences. Decibel has three operating production houses along with its wholly owned retail business, Prairie Records. The Qwest Estate in Creston, BC is a licensed and operating 26,000 square foot cultivation space which produces the widely championed, rare cultivar-focused brands Qwest and Qwest Reserve, which are sold in six provinces across Canada. Thunderchild Cultivation, is a licensed and operating 80,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility in Battleford, SK. The Plant, Decibel's extraction facility, in Calgary, AB has 15,000 square feet of Health Canada licensed extraction and product development space. This production house will fuel the growth of our brands Qwest, Qwest Reserve, and Blendcraft, into new and innovative product formats like concentrates, vapes, edibles and beyond.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

