Decibel Announces Stock Option Grants

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, announces that it has granted an aggregate of 21,915,974 stock options (each, an "Option") to certain officers and employees of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Each Option is exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at a price of either $0.13 or $0.075 per Share, depending on the grant. This is a normal-course grant that comprises part of the long-term compensation and employee retention incentives program provided by the Company. One tranche of the Options will vest as of the date hereof, while the remaining tranches will vest in three equal nine (9) month installments commencing on October 21, 2025, with all of the Options expiring on January 21, 2028.

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company known for premium products that delight customers through innovation and quality. With brands like General Admission, Qwest, and Vox, Decibel's offerings are available across Canada, with expanding reach into global markets. Following the acquisition of AgMedica Biosciences in Q4 2024, Decibel has added an EU-GMP-certified facility, supporting its commitment to international standards and global distribution growth. Decibel now operates three cultivation facilities and a processing and manufacturing center, positioning the company as a leader in high-quality, globally accessible cannabis products and brands.

