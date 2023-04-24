Decibel Announces Year End and Fourth Quarter Results with Record Fourth Quarter $25.8 Million Net Revenue and $7.1 Million Adjusted EBITDA

CALGARY, AB, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, is pleased to announce its audited financial results for the three and twelve month periods ending December 31, 2022.

"Our fourth quarter results capped off a year of strong financial performance with record results including market share, net revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income. This creates momentum heading into 2023 with demand continuing to grow and assets well positioned to deliver on this demand", said Paul Wilson, CEO of Decibel. "We have a number of 2023 catalysts that support an outlook where Decibel continues to build its market share and brand position in Canada and in turn leverage into international opportunities."

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Record Net Revenue of $79.3 million in 2022, an increase of 51% over 2021.

in 2022, an increase of 51% over 2021. Record Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $17.0 million in 2022, an increase of 129% over 2021.

of in 2022, an increase of 129% over 2021. Record Adjusted Net Income (1) of $3.1 million in 2022, an increase of $11.7 million over 2021.

of in 2022, an increase of over 2021. Record Adjusted Earnings per Share (2) of $0.01 , an increase of $0.03 over 2021.

of , an increase of over 2021. First branded product sale to Israel as Decibel begins to expand internationally.

Notes: 1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Measures" for further details. 2 Non-GAAP ratio. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Measures" for further details.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Record National Market Share (1) of 6.0% in Q4 2022 and 6.6% in December 2022 which placed Decibel as the 4 th and 3 rd largest licensed producer in Canada by market share for the respective periods.

of 6.0% in Q4 2022 and 6.6% in which placed Decibel as the 4 and 3 largest licensed producer in by market share for the respective periods. Fastest growing large licensed producer in 2022



As of March 2023 , Decibel's market share was 6.8% which placed Decibel as the 2 nd largest licensed producer in Canada by market share.

, Decibel's market share was 6.8% which placed Decibel as the 2 largest licensed producer in by market share.

The Company's preliminary results indicate sequential net revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023, driven by continued growth in demand and further improvements to operational capacity to meet demand.

Record Net Revenue was $25.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, with strong sequential growth of 41% over the prior quarter and year over year growth of 84%. The net revenue growth was driven by increased demand for the Company's derivative products and the Company's first two sales of branded dried flower product in Israel . Net revenue growth year over year was driven by expanded distribution, new infused products and continued growth in demand for derivative products.

was in the fourth quarter of 2022, with strong sequential growth of 41% over the prior quarter and year over year growth of 84%. The net revenue growth was driven by increased demand for the Company's derivative products and the Company's first two sales of branded dried flower product in . Net revenue growth year over year was driven by expanded distribution, new infused products and continued growth in demand for derivative products. Gross Margin Before Fair Value Adjustments was 43% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 52% in the prior quarter and 26% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter was partially impacted by a provision and write off of cultivation and extraction inventory of approximately $3.2 million . The increase year over year was a result of significant cost savings realized in the third quarter of 2022 from initiatives including operational efficiencies, automation equipment commissioned, and sourcing of more cost-effective components related to the manufacturing of cannabis products. The Company anticipates that there may be future volatility in its gross margin related to price competition and continues to target the upper end of its previously stated target of 40 – 45% gross margin.

was 43% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 52% in the prior quarter and 26% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter was partially impacted by a provision and write off of cultivation and extraction inventory of approximately . The increase year over year was a result of significant cost savings realized in the third quarter of 2022 from initiatives including operational efficiencies, automation equipment commissioned, and sourcing of more cost-effective components related to the manufacturing of cannabis products. The Company anticipates that there may be future volatility in its gross margin related to price competition and continues to target the upper end of its previously stated target of 40 – 45% gross margin. Record Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, with strong sequential growth of 66% over the prior quarter and year over year growth of 387% over the fourth quarter of 2021. This marks Decibel's tenth quarter of consecutive quarterly positive adjusted EBITDA.

of $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, with strong sequential growth of 66% over the prior quarter and year over year growth of 387% over the fourth quarter of 2021. This marks Decibel's tenth quarter of consecutive quarterly positive adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted Net Income (2) of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a sequential decline of 40% over the prior quarter and a year over year improvement of $5.6 million over the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter was partially impacted by a write off of cultivation and extraction inventory of approximately $3.2 million . This marks Decibel's third quarter of positive adjusted net income.

of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a sequential decline of 40% over the prior quarter and a year over year improvement of over the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter was partially impacted by a write off of cultivation and extraction inventory of approximately . This marks Decibel's third quarter of positive adjusted net income. Leverage: At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, Decibel had a funded debt to trailing twelve month EBITDA of 2.57x and a funded debt to annualized EBITDA of 1.55x.

Notes: 1 HiFyre Retail Analytics, Licensed Producer Sales over Time Nationally, October 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023. 2 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Measures" for further details.

Operating Highlights

New Unique and Innovative Products

The Company launched a total of 13 new products in various provinces in the fourth quarter of 2022, including

5 General Admission SKU's in vape and infused pre-rolls in distillate and live resin formats; and

8 Qwest SKU's in dried flower, standard pre-rolls, and infused pre-rolls formats.

Summary Highlights





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31

December 31

2022 2021 2022 2021 (thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted)





Gross sales of flower 1, 2 $4,659 $5,500 $17,385 $18,720 Net sales of flower 1, 2 $3,414 $4,605 $13,373 $15,804









Gross sales of extracts 1, 2 $33,374 $11,722 $92,695 $37,270 Net sales of extracts 1, 2 $20,065 $6,893 $57,079 $24,747









Number of retail stores 6 6 6 6 Retail sales 1,2 $2,318 $2,520 $8,874 $11,902









Total







Gross revenue $40,351 $19,742 $118,954 $67,892 Net revenue $25,797 $14,018 $79,326 $52,453 Gross profit before fair value adjustments $11,082 $3,689 $34,026 $17,863 Gross margin before fair value adjustments 43 % 26 % 43 % 34 % Adjusted EBITDA 2 $7,061 $1,450 $17,010 $7,417 Net income and comprehensive income (loss) ($3,147) $654 ($4,462) $1,743 Adjusted net income 2 $1,788 ($3,809) $3,134 ($8,567) Cash flow from operations 3 ($114) ($5,119) $8,258 ($17,160)









Per Share Metrics







Income (loss) per share ($0.01) - ($0.01) $0.01 Adjusted earnings per share 2 - ($0.01) $0.01 ($0.02)

Notes: 1In the table above, wholesale inventory transferred to the retail stores and subsequently sold of $39 and $501 for the three and twelve months, respectively, have been eliminated from retail sales and attributed to wholesale sales of flower and extracts to provide a more accurate depiction of business performance. 2Supplementary financial measure. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Measures" for further details. 3Refer to "Cash Flows" in the MD&A (as defined herein) for further details. 4Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Measures" for further details. 5Non-GAAP ratio. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Measures" for further details.

Link to Decibel's Investor Presentation

Decibel's audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2022 ("Financial Statements") and related three and twelve month periods ending December 31, 2022 Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A"), are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. As of December 31, 2022, Decibel was in compliance with all of its financial covenants and expects to remain in compliance for the remainder of its twelve-month forecast period.

About Decibel

Decibel is uncompromising in the process and craftsmanship needed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products and retail experiences. Decibel has three operating production houses along with its wholly owned retail business, Prairie Records. The Qwest Estate in Creston, BC is a licensed and operating 26,000 square foot cultivation space which produces the widely championed, rare cultivar-focused brands Qwest and Qwest Reserve, which are sold in six provinces across Canada. Thunderchild Cultivation, is a licensed and operating 80,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility in Battleford, Saskatchewan. The Plant, Decibel's extraction facility, in Calgary, Alberta, has 15,000 square feet of Health Canada licensed extraction and product development space. This production house will fuel the growth of our brands Qwest, Qwest Reserve, Blendcraft, and General Admission, into new and innovative product formats like concentrates, vapes, edibles and beyond.

SOURCE Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.