Decibel Confirms Resignation of Director

News provided by

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.

29 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), today announced that it has accepted the resignation of Paul Wilson in respect of his position as a director of the Company.

At the Company's July 5, 2023 annual general meeting, Mr. Wilson did not receive a majority of votes "FOR" his election as a director and, in accordance with the Company's Majority Voting Policy, Mr. Wilson tendered his conditional resignation as a director of the Company. After careful consideration, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to accept such resignation.

The Company's compensation, corporate governance and nominating committee regularly reviews the composition of the Board and, in light of Mr. Wilson's resignation, will do so with a view towards potentially adding a qualified individual that would complement Decibel's position as a leader in Canadian cannabis industry.

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company focused on delivering products that delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. Leading brands General Admission, Qwest, and Vox are among its portfolio sold both across Canada and beginning to extend towards new countries to create a global footprint. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, and two cultivation facilities in Creston, British Columbia, and Battleford, Saskatchewan.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.

Also from this source

Decibel Engages ICP Securities Inc. as its Market Maker and Global One Media's Social Media Services

Decibel Expands Global Footprint with Agreement to Supply Medical Cannabis to 4C LABS for Distribution in the United Kingdom

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.