Decibel Engages ICP Securities Inc. as its Market Maker and Global One Media's Social Media Services

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide market-making services, with the objectives of correcting temporary imbalances in the supply and demand for, and improving the liquidity of, the Company's common shares. Decibel is equally as pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Global One Media Limited ("Global One Media") to manage its social media channels, including the distribution of interviews, company news, and other similar services.

Under the market-making agreement, ICP will receive compensation of $7,500 per month. The agreement is for an initial term of four months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party upon 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ICP will not receive shares or options as compensation. ICP and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

Commenting on the Global One Media engagement, Bastien Boulay, CEO of Global One Media said, "with the vast majority of young adults turning to social media for investment advice, we are thrilled to be able to introduce and enhance Decibel's exposure to Millennial and Gen Z investors in particular, who typically consume investment information on digital channels such as YouTube, TikTok, Spotify or Instagram. By presenting the information in a way that is relevant to them and easy to digest and understand, we aim to help Decibel develop a dynamic online following across all their social media channels.

Under its agreement with Decibel, Global One Media will receive compensation of USD $3,700 per month. The agreement is for an initial term of twelve months. The agreement may be terminated by Decibel upon 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Global One Media will not receive shares or options as compensation. Global One Media and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

About ICP

ICP is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making and liquidity provision. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Global One Media

Global One Media is an innovative investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in investor engagement and growth marketing for listed and pre-IPO companies. Using their 'Stocks To Watch' global network and community-driven channels, they help public companies dominate their sector amid the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. Global One Media's Canadian office address is located at Suite 1500, 1155 Metcalfe Street, Montreal, QC H3B 2V6, and is wholly owned by Bastien Boulay.

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company focused on delivering products that delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. Leading brands General Admission, Qwest, and Vox are among its portfolio sold both across Canada and beginning to extend towards new countries to create a global footprint. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, and two cultivation facilities in Creston, British Columbia, and Battleford, Saskatchewan.

Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Global One Media may provide additional services in the future.

