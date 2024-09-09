Decibel Provides Update on Dried Flower Business and Announces Corporate Changes

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, announces the Company's flower strategy has exceeded its expectations and is pleased to provide an update alongside other corporate matters.

This July, the Company announced a refocus on its dried flower consumer, along with a reorganization of dried flower processing across its facilities. The preliminary results of these initiatives are very positive and although these efforts are still in their early stages, the Company anticipates that the successful reception will continue.

"We are excited by the overwhelmingly positive feedback we have received from Provincial boards, retailers, budtenders, and consumers of our reposition of QWEST dried flower and pre-roll products. We are delivering on the promise to provide great quality product at an exceptional value to the flower consumer in Canada. Equally important, as demand is outpacing our current supply, we have established a plan to allow us to satisfy the great demand for our product in Canada while meeting the needs of our international partners in Australia, Israel, UK and Germany." said CRO Adam Coates.

Domestic Flower Strategy

Decibel's hero craft cannabis brand, QWEST, was re-launched in Alberta, BC & Ontario this July with the slogan "More Dank, Less Bank" appealing to flower consumers looking for true craft quality flower at an approachable price point. Supporting the launch campaign was a sampling program focused on budtenders and retailers to reintroduce them to our craft quality and unique strains:

98% of survey respondents who received an educational product sample indicated they would recommend QWEST flower products to their customers 1 ;





; Depletions from AGLC, BC LDB and OCS distribution centres increased by over 500% since launch 2 ;





; Decibel's retail market share in dried flower has grown by over 400% in the past 4 weeks 3 ;





; As demand continues to grow from consumers, we expect more listings to follow from the respective boards; and





Initiated the development of new product pipeline for 2025 that will expand the QWEST brand through great quality ready-to-consume formats and premiumization of dried flower products at great prices.

___________________________________________ 1 Decibel Prepared Survey, participants in most recent QWEST sampling program under 2 AGLC Licensed Producer Inventory Report, BC LDP Provincial Wholesale Activity Report, and OCS Sale of Data Report 3 HiFyre Retail Analytics, Licensed Producer Sales, National Data



International Flower Update

United Kingdom : the Company has received its first Purchase Order ("PO") and expects to ship its first order of QWEST branded dried flower products to the UK before the end of September;





: the Company has received its first Purchase Order ("PO") and expects to ship its first order of QWEST branded dried flower products to the UK before the end of September; Australia : the Company has received advanced PO's through the end of 2024 to support the growing demand of its flower products, with its next shipment expected before the end of September;





: the Company has received advanced PO's through the end of 2024 to support the growing demand of its flower products, with its next shipment expected before the end of September; Israel: the Company expects to ship its first order of dried flower to its new distribution partner in Israel in the coming week; and





in the coming week; and Germany : the Company expects to ship its first flower products to Germany by the end of 2024.

Annual Meeting Update

The Company has applied to the Court of King's Bench of Alberta under Section 132(2) of the Alberta Business Corporations Act for an extension of time to call its annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company to a date not later than December 31, 2024.

The Company filed its originating application with the Court on September 6th, 2024 and the application will come for a hearing on September 19th, 2024 at 10:00 am MT. The hearing will be conducted in person. Interested parties that wish to attend the hearing should email the Company at [email protected] as soon as possible and in any event by no later than September 18th, 2024 at 4:00 pm MT for information about the hearing.

The Company will also file applications for exemptions from the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable regulatory bodies to similarly extend the deadline to hold the annual meeting under the applicable rules, policies and regulations.

Resignation of Officer

The Company accepted the resignation of Warren Matzelle, Chief Product Development and Marketing Officer effective as of September 6th, 2024.

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company focused on delivering products that delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. Leading brands General Admission, Qwest and Vox are among its portfolio sold both across Canada and beginning to extend towards new countries to create a global footprint. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta and two cultivation facilities in Creston, British Columbia and Battleford, Saskatchewan.

