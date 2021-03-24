DeciBio Analytics Launches DxBooks Databases

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeciBio Analytics, the market intelligence subsidiary of DeciBio Consulting, has launched the 2021 edition of the DxBooks. These clinical diagnostic databases include the Infectious Disease DxBook, the Oncology DxBook, and the SARS-CoV-2 DxBook. Formerly known as the Emmes Databases, the DxBooks cover molecular diagnostic testing practices at over one thousand hospital, reference, and public health labs in the U.S.

Each database provides detailed quantitative and qualitative information about labs' diagnostic testing practices, including test adoption, kits and platforms utilized, testing volumes, trends, and more. DxBooks' web-based Tableau interfaces complement the raw data sets by intuitively facilitating point-and-click data slicing and quick insights.

The flagship Infectious Disease DxBook covers 31 assays (both single-analyte and multi-plex panels) in 1,000 U.S. labs, beginning as early as 2016. The Oncology DxBook covers 26 oncology biomarkers across 300 institutions, beginning as early as 2017. Finally, the SARS-CoV-2 DxBook, newly launched in 2020, covers SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic and serology testing practices and forecasts, based on semi-annual interviews with 400 U.S. labs.

"These databases remain a valuable tool for our subscriber clients as well as for DeciBio's bespoke strategic consulting practice. We've seen clients make great use of this data for sales and marketing, portfolio prioritization, product development, and other uses across the diagnostics space," says David Cavanaugh, co-founder of DeciBio Consulting.

"This simultaneous rebrand and re-launch maintains the same level of high-quality data collection that our clients have relied on for years, while bringing the product identity fully into the DeciBio suite," notes Julia Daniel, product manager for the DxBooks.

The DxBooks databases are available off-the-shelf on an annual subscription basis or as part of DeciBio Consulting's custom strategic consulting projects.

For more information about DxBooks, contact [email protected] .

About DeciBio Consulting

DeciBio Consulting (www.decibio.com) is a strategy consulting, market intelligence, and SaaS firm dedicated to accelerating the adoption and impact of technologies enabling personalized medicine.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, DeciBio Consulting serves a global base of clients and customers, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 healthcare corporations. DeciBio Consulting offers advisory services for growth planning, market and opportunity assessment, product and portfolio strategy, voice-of-customer feedback, technology assessment, and commercial due diligence.

Contact

Julia Daniel

[email protected]

310.451.4510

SOURCE DeciBio Consulting, LLC

Related Links

https://www.decibio.com/

