DeciBio Consulting joins the Vault Consulting 50

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeciBio Consulting, a strategy consulting firm focused on precision medicine, was named a top consulting firm to work for in North America. Vault.com awarded DeciBio the #30 ranking on its signature list, the 2021 Vault Consulting 50. DeciBio also received the #11 ranking on Vault's 2021 Best Boutique Consulting Firms list. DeciBio is one of the youngest firms on either list.

In awarding these rankings, Vault cited DeciBio's professional growth opportunities, corporate culture, and entrepreneurial environment, while describing DeciBio as an "agile life sciences consultancy that is far into its growth stage." Additionally, Vault credited DeciBio for providing its team members with "the excitement and challenge of a startup environment merged with the deep content knowledge and ample, hands-on learning opportunities of a ... larger consulting firm."

DeciBio also received top-20 rankings in various categories, including Firm Culture, Innovation, Relationships with Supervisors, Interaction with Clients, Selectivity, Diversity, Satisfaction, Promotion Policies, and Firm leadership. "This feedback mirrors our resolution to empower our team members to write their own fulfilling stories, while supporting them with a harmonious and fun culture, " said Stephane Budel, DeciBio's Co-Founder.

DeciBio's Managers echoed this sentiment. According to Susan Zhou, DeciBio's Cell Therapy Practice Lead, "Our management team consistently provides growth opportunities to team members, in line with each individual's goals and interests. This often includes supporting new roles and practice areas, identifying external mentors when applicable, and enabling conference speaking engagements." Similarly, Chris Lew, Digital Health Practice Lead, stated that "Our entire team models and invests in a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation. In just a few years, we've spun out an analytics business, built 3 practice areas, acquired a clinical data platform, and launched two SaaS platforms."

After surveying verified consulting employees and interns in North America, Vault calculated the 2021 Vault Consulting 50 rankings based on the following factors: Prestige, Firm Culture, Satisfaction, Compensation, Work/Life Balance, Level of Challenge, Business Outlook, and Promotion Policies. See Vault's website for results and methodology.

About DeciBio

DeciBio Consulting (www.decibio.com) is a strategy consulting, market intelligence, and SaaS firm dedicated to accelerating the adoption and impact of technologies enabling personalized medicine.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, DeciBio serves a global base of clients and customers, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 healthcare corporations. DeciBio offers advisory services for growth planning, market and opportunity assessment, product and portfolio strategy, voice-of-customer feedback, technology assessment, and commercial due diligence.

Contact

DeciBio Consulting

Elle Roberts

[email protected]

310.451.4510

SOURCE DeciBio Consulting, LLC

Related Links

https://www.decibio.com/

