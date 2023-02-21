'Decide to Fight' Provides Generational Trauma Survivors Strength to Deal with the Past and Live in the Present

Jason 'Freebird' Freeman, a former boxing/martial artist champion, launches a new intergenerational trauma program designed for men to address unresolved trauma history and help them move forward against this internal fight.

BRADENTON, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former boxing/martial artist champion, Jason 'Freebird' Freeman today announced the release of his trauma survivor and self-improvement program, 'Decide to Fight'. This powerful program will help men of all ages overcome the toughest adversity life can throw at anyone - ancestral trauma. His blend of mind, body, soul grounded in faith and fitness is a powerful healing model. To reach future generations, Freeman's non profit, Frontline Warrior's joins hands in classrooms, community events and juvenile jails to address drug and alcohol awareness and anti-bullying.

Imagine, being the son of a suicide victim and the grandson of a notorious cult figure. How would you deal with this ancestral trauma? What decisions would you make? How would you create a successful life for yourself? I've worked harder than most to prove that even with the most notorious cult leader ancestry, anyone can be healed from their past.'~ Jason 'Freebird' Freeman, Decide to Fight Founder. DECIDE TO FIGHT ONLINE COURSE Joining the family means truly being part of a tribe that looks forward to tackling its biggest issues without fear. The best part is that through God all things are possible. You just have to decide to fight. https://jasonfreebirdfreeman.com/decide-to-fight/

Generational, or intergenerational, trauma occurs when trauma is passed down through generations due to a mix of genetics and environmental scenarios. Common symptoms of this trauma include low self-esteem, depression, anxiety, insomnia, anger, and self-destructive behaviors. The Decide to Fight program helps to rewire the nervous system, redefine yourself and release stored trauma.

Freeman shared, 'I've worked harder than most to prove that with even the most notorious cult leader ancestry, anyone can be healed from their past. The only way to free ourselves from a yoke of constant despair is to settle our own unsettled emotional business, to courageously face ourselves and address our dark past. My journey with addictions and ancestral trauma has been a struggle, but I made a very important personal decision to change my life for the better. I stood up to my demons, to the dark thoughts and feelings that were causing me and those around me so much anguish. I 'decided to fight' and here I am now.'

It's been reported that up to 90% of men who have suffered from their generational traumas have used drugs or alcohol to cope with the emotional pain they have buried deep on the inside. Because intergenerational trauma is inherited across generations, it can be fully healed by creating an environment where additional trauma does not occur for multiple generations.

Our past traumas are something we experience, but not what defines us. Jason Freeman is doing the work to prove just that. Discover more about Decide to Fight and Freeman's personal story at jasonfreebirdfreeman.com

About Jason Freeman:

Jason'Freebird' Freeman helps men to vanquish ancestral trauma. His 'Decide to Fight' program empowers men to rise and be better human beings. Jason's triumphant story and healing methodology (Decide to Fight), relies on the combination punches and kicks of boxing and martial arts to inspire, and motivate others to overcome their own dark family legacies, putting an end to ancestral traumas that plague millions of people. A born-again Christian, his program is rooted in forgiveness, honesty, integrity, and love of self.

Jason is a former professional boxer, mixed martial artist, and cage-fighting champion, who faced his own family tragedy in 1993. At age 15, the suicide-death of his father, Charles Manson Jr., opened emotional wounds that eventually led him into a world of drugs and alcohol, and put him on the same dark path of the family relatives who came before him. His grandfather, Charles Manson Sr, was perhaps the most notorious cult figure in American history. Living with that family name forced Jason to come to grips with his own downward spiral and search the darkest depths of his own soul.

Jason founded Frontline Warrior's Community Outreach, a non-profit organization, dedicated to heal future generations from ancestral trauma.

Website: jasonfreebirdfreeman.com

