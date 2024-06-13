Decimal continues rapid growth with the acquisition of bookkeeping services from Facta Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Decimal , a leading accounting company offering bookkeeping, accounting operations, and tax for small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs"), today announced it has acquired the accounting services business owned by Facta, Inc. The acquisition of Facta's accounting services is Decimal's second public acquisition, following its acquisition of KPMG Spark from KPMG, LLP in November 2022.

"The acquisition of Facta's accounting services business brings Decimal one step closer to its goal of becoming the premier bookkeeping and tax solution for SMBs. We constantly strive to provide our clients with the highest level of service possible," said Matt Tait, CEO of Decimal. "This acquisition and our previous KPMG Spark acquisition are part of a larger, ongoing strategy for expansion at Decimal."

About Decimal: Decimal is the premier bookkeeping and tax partner for SMBs. The company helps its clients handle bookkeeping and taxes so that those businesses can confidently make decisions and spend time on their business, not in it.

About Facta: Facta is a SaaS metrics software that provides founders, finance leaders, and investors with a single source of SaaS financial truth. Insights empower these individuals to make strategic decisions with confidence.

