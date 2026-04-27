Decimal Sells Its Accounting firm to Franchise The Operating System Behind It

INDIANAPOLIS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decimal, an operating platform for accounting firms, today announced the launch of its national franchise network. The company, which spent six years serving more than a thousand small businesses directly, sold its direct services business in March 2026 to focus exclusively on franchising the platform to independent firms.

"Running a firm is overwhelming, and owners struggle to know where to turn," said Matt Tait, CEO of Decimal. "Too often firm owners are trapped in a job, not a company. They want independence, but they can't keep up with technology, AI, globalization, and market consolidation on their own. We built the system to handle all of that, so owners can focus on what they do best: keeping clients happy and growing their firm."

Decimal provides the infrastructure, technology, and operational support it built running its own firm: delivery teams for bookkeeping, the close, bill pay, invoicing, and payroll; playbooks and systems for sales, pricing, onboarding, and quality; managed IT and SOC 2 compliance; AI agents and technology that lets you focus. Franchisees adopt it and run their own firm on top. They keep 100% of their equity, their clients, and their name on the door.

Decimal Brookside franchisee and former Decimal client, Jay Breeden, saw the opportunity to help companies in his community through a system that worked so well for him.

"I was a Decimal client, so I've seen how well it works. It was a system I missed after we sold our business, so starting a Decimal firm was an easy decision," Breeden said. "I had high expectations when becoming a franchisee and they have all been surpassed."

Decimal's first cohort of franchisees opened in January. The company is actively recruiting the next. Learn more at franchise.decimal.com.

About Decimal

Decimal franchises its operating system to independent accounting firms, delivering a small firm feel with big firm capabilities. Whether launching a new firm or transforming an existing one, Decimal enables owners to operate on its Decimal Franchise Services Platform, providing the systems, infrastructure, and support needed to run and scale. Franchisees own 100% of their firm, keep their clients and their name on the door, and run on Decimal's infrastructure, delivery teams, and support. Learn more at franchise.decimal.com.

SOURCE Decimal