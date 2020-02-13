Decipher GRID Signature Predicts Benefit from Chemotherapy in Men Diagnosed with Metastatic Prostate Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decipher Biosciences, a commercial-stage precision oncology company committed to improving patient care, initially focused on urologic cancers, today announced that a Decipher GRID molecular subtyping signature, studied in patients from the phase III, randomized controlled trial, CHAARTED, successfully predicted which prostate cancer patients diagnosed with metastatic hormone sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) benefited from the addition of chemotherapy to androgen deprivation hormone therapy.

The standard of care treatment for patients with mHSPC is androgen deprivation hormone therapy with the option for additional systemic therapy, such as taxane chemotherapy. Optimal treatment selection for these patients, however, remains challenging without knowledge of how each patient will respond. The Decipher GRID signature has demonstrated that patients with specific molecular subtypes have varying responses to systemic therapies, and investigators from the practice-changing CHAARTED trial used the signature to profile tumor tissue from trial participants and to identify which patients would receive the most benefit from the addition of taxane chemotherapy.

The investigators found that patients with the luminal B molecular subtype derived the most benefit from the addition of taxane chemotherapy, with a 55% reduction in risk of death, adding 22 months of median survival. In the trial population tested, 48% of the patients were found to have the luminal B molecular subtype. Patients with the remaining molecular subtypes received no significant survival benefit from the addition of taxane chemotherapy.

"Identifying which patients will benefit from chemotherapy is one of the most important clinical questions in the management of metastatic prostate cancer," said Christopher Sweeney, MBBS, a medical oncologist and professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "The ability to identify these patients at diagnosis is a very important step towards improving patient outcomes and accelerating the inclusion of novel drugs into the standard of care."

Results will be presented February 13, 2020, at the Genitourinary Cancer Symposium Oral Abstract A session:

Hamid A, et al. Luminal B subtype as a predictive biomarker of docetaxel benefit for newly diagnosed metastatic hormone sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC): A correlative study of E3805 CHAARTED. Abstract #162

Findings from nine other studies of Decipher tests will be presented at the Genitourinary Cancer Symposium:

Ganguly S, et al. Tumor cell intrinsic androgen biosynthesis by 3β-hydroxy steroid dehydrogenase (HSD3B1) to modulate radiosensitivity in prostate cancer cells. Abstract #349



Grist E, et al. Multiregion expression profiling of prostate cancer from men randomized in the STAMPEDE trial: Stage I results of a multistage biomarker analysis. Abstract #349



Gupta S et al. Results from BLASST-1 (Bladder Cancer Signal Seeking Trial) of nivolumab, gemcitabine, and cisplatin in muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) undergoing cystectomy. Abstract #439



Feng FY, et al. Transcriptome profiling of NRG Oncology/RTOG 9601: Validation of a prognostic genomic classifier in salvage radiotherapy prostate cancer patients from a prospective randomized trial. Abstract #276



King M, et al. INTREPId (INTermediate Risk Erection Preservation Trial): A randomized trial of radiation therapy and darolutamide for prostate cancer. Abstract #TPS384



Muralidhar V, et al. Clinical-genomic sub-classification of high-risk prostate cancer: Implications for tailoring therapy and clinical trial design. Abstract #337



Necchi A, et al. Association of an immune-gene signature with pathologic response and outcome after neoadjuvant pembrolizumab (pembro), compared to neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC), in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Abstract #533



Necchi A, et al. Development of a composite biomarker-based calculator to predict the probability of pathologic complete response (pT0) after neoadjuvant pembrolizumab (pembro) in muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Abstract #539



Shahait M, et al. Head-to-head comparison between decipher and prolaris tests: Two commercially available post-prostatectomy genomic tests. Abstract #348

About Decipher Prostate RP and Decipher GRID

Our Decipher Prostate RP genomic tests are currently marketed and sold to physicians treating prostate cancer through the adjuvant therapy decision for patients who have received a radical prostatectomy and are being considered for additional therapy. The test reports the Decipher score which prognosticates a patient's risk of metastasis within five years. The Decipher score is intended to improve clinical decision making by helping physicians identify patients who have high risk of metastasis and require more intensive therapy or who have low risk of metastasis and can reduce treatment intensity. We have obtained Medicare coverage for patients, including for those who have been diagnosed with adverse pathology following a radical prostatectomy and are being considered for additional therapy. Decipher Prostate RP can help guide physicians to better select the appropriate therapy for a specific patient, which in turn can result in improved patient outcomes.

Decipher GRID is our Real-World Evidence genomic database containing over 75,000 urologic cancer transcriptomes matched to patient demographics and including clinical trial outcome data, which is one of the largest and well-annotated urologic cancer genomic databases in the world. Decipher GRID's patient data is derived from decades of clinical trials and is continuously being expanded through a growing community of pharmaceutical and academic partners. The diversity of clinical sample inputs, ranging from global clinical trials to standard-of-care practices in urban, suburban and rural centers, help provide a comprehensive view of the future and current states of the practice of urologic cancer care. We leverage Decipher GRID outputs to partner with investigators and pharmaceutical companies to help identify patient populations that might benefit from earlier use of proprietary drugs or combination therapeutic strategies, or that are prime candidates for novel therapeutics. Decipher GRID is our proprietary engine that drives product development for us, and informs the product development efforts for our pharmaceutical partners.

About Decipher Biosciences

Decipher Biosciences is a commercial-stage precision oncology company committed to improving patient care, initially focused on urologic cancers. Our novel prostate cancer genomic testing products, Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Decipher Prostate RP, provide valuable information about the underlying biology of a patient's tumor, assisting physicians in their selection of an optimal therapy. Our differentiated approach measures the biological activity of a patient's entire tumor genome, known as whole transcriptome analysis, and applies proprietary machine learning algorithms to help physicians improve therapy selection and accelerate adoption of new therapies into the standard of care. Decipher Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Learn more at http://decipherbio.com

Media Contact

Joleen Schultz

760.271.8150

joleen@joleenschultzassociates.com

SOURCE Decipher Biosciences

Related Links

http://decipherbio.com

