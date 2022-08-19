Decipher Investigative Intelligence Hires Will Werner as Director of Client Services

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decipher Investigative Intelligence has hired Will Werner as its Director of Client Services to help organizations deploy investigative intelligence to build stronger, more effective teams. Werner, with a background in criminology and criminal justice, spent almost nine years working as a planner and analyst with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Most recently, Werner was a director at Geospatial Collaborative, an initiative of the University of Missouri-St. Louis created to champion research, innovation and community engagement in the rising field of geospatial intelligence.

Will Werner, Director of Client Services

"Will's background as an analyst gives him a deep understanding of the power of data – and the ability to translate it for law firms," says Decipher Founder & Chief Executive Officer Michael Ellenhorn. "In this new role, his experience will help Decipher's clients understand how to utilize the data and analysis to create safe, healthy and high-performing workplaces."

While at Geospatial Collaborative, Werner developed the university's role in coordinating classified and unclassified geospatial and national security research opportunities and created partnerships within the defense industry and government sectors. Some of the practical applications addressed by the Geospatial Collaborative included crime, poverty, community outreach and climate change mitigation. Prior to Geospatial Collaborative, Werner spent nine years at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department where he was responsible for building analytical methodologies and approaches; reviewing the data; and leveraging the results for efficiency savings, streamlined operations and data quality improvements. That work earned him "Planner of the Year" from the International Association of Law Enforcement Planners and a spot on the "40 Under 40" list by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

"I am excited to leverage my experience in collecting and analyzing sensitive information and using it for productive purposes such as lateral hiring for law firms," says Warner, who has a master's degree in security studies from the Center for Homeland Defense and Security at the Naval Postgraduate School.

Werner earned his bachelor's degree in psychology and technical writing from Missouri State University and his master's degree in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

