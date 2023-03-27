Decipher Investigative Intelligence Named 'Best Place to Work' in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decipher Investigative Intelligence, a firm that helps law firms around the world eliminate lateral hire risks through deep dive pre-hire due diligence has been named a 'Best Place to Work' by St. Louis Business Journal. Emerging from more than 170 nominations in its home market, Decipher was one of three small companies to be chosen for this annual award.

"I am so proud of the employees who make Decipher a great place to work," says Decipher Founder and CEO Michael Ellenhorn. "Creating an inclusive, productive and healthy culture is important to everyone at our company and I appreciate the St. Louis Business Journal for recognizing our efforts make it happen."

The Best Places to Work selection process, like Decipher's philosophy, is data-driven. Companies and their employees completed surveys and an algorithm was created to measure communication, management structure, benefits, teamwork and other factors at each company. The companies were grouped by number of employees and ranked.

"Decipher believes that when we hire the right people, empower them to do their best, and actively foster a culture of support, they will exceed all expectations. I appreciate the St. Louis Business Journal for recognizing our mission," says Ellenhorn.

Through data-driven pre-hire due diligence, Decipher helps large and midsize law firms build safe, healthy, and high-performing workplaces by eliminating lateral hire risk. Decipher places the highest value on its own work culture as well. It provides a flexible work schedule with every other Friday off, a tech allowance for employees to customize their home office, 100 percent paid health insurance premiums, a paid volunteer hour allowance and professional development stipend, weekly lunch meetings, monthly staff activities, and a quarterly book club.

