Decipher Technology Studios' Grey Matter Intelligent Hybrid Mesh Platform Featured in Reports by Forrester Research and 451 Research

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grey Matter, the intelligent hybrid mesh platform for zero-trust security, compliance management, and business intelligence was recently featured in reports published by both Forrester Research Inc. and 451 Research LLC.

Forrester's With Microservices, A Service Mesh Helps Developers Focus on the Business authored by Randy Heffner, VP And Principal Analyst, Applications Development & Delivery Professionals, was originally published in October 2019. The report focuses on the service mesh's potential as a basis for operational and telemetry-data powered value-added capabilities. As stated by Forrester, microservices strategy extends beyond just core service mesh capabilities. Higher-level value-added features like zero-trust security, governance and compliance are now emerging as key considerations.

Specifically, the report calls out Grey Matter's features for automated service-level management and services for data governance, compliance, caching, and analytics as examples of value-add features vendors are introducing atop the mesh.

In December, 2019, 451 Research LLC published Decipher has scale, paying customers for its Grey Matter service mesh authored by Founder & Research VP William Fellows. In the report, Fellows calls out Grey Matter as "an important addition to [the service mesh] market", citing "how Grey Matter captures, stores, learns and summarizes operations throughout its service mesh network layer" as key to the platform's claimed value-add.

Complimentary .pdfs can be downloaded at https://greymatter.io.

About Decipher Technology Studios

Decipher Technology Studios is a hybrid infrastructure software company supporting the Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), and the private sector. Decipher produces Grey Matter for enterprise microservice and hybrid service mesh intelligence and automation.

About Grey Matter

Grey Matter unleashes the multi-tiered, value-add potential of hybrid mesh technology. Some of these potential game-changing features include:

Dynamic policy governance, regulatory compliance and reporting,

Zero-trust security with full attribution backed by forensic analysis,

Business intelligence and analytics,

Service level objective (SLO) management,

Digital twin creation and testing, and

Intent-based networking and AIOps.

Offering interlacing service control, data management, and neural net functions, Grey Matter:

Facilitates the zero-trust secured management of hybrid distributed workloads,

Analyzes east/west mesh telemetry to enable deep audit and business insight,

Controls network traffic policy and compliance, and

Smartly scales infrastructure to meet business demands.

Grey Matter will be on display at the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's KubeCon Europe event, March 30 – April 2, 2020 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Press Contact: Brian L'Italien, 703-371-5994, brianlitalien@deciphernow.com

Related Images

grey-matter-logo.png

Grey Matter Logo

The Grey Matter Logo represents the three Grey Matter pillars, Fabric, Data, and Sense, all working in conjunction to deliver systems intelligence and automation to the enterprise.

Related Links

Grey Matter Blog

SOURCE Decipher Technology Studios