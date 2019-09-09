Decipher Technology Studios Named to Washington Business Journal's 75 Fastest Growing Companies in Greater Washington

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Decipher Technology Studios, the innovative minds behind Grey Matter, the intelligent hybrid mesh platform for enterprise microservice and hybrid cloud operations, has been named one of the 75 Fastest Growing Companies in Greater Washington by Washington Business Journal (WBJ).

The four-year-old company faced off against a record field of over 2,000 private, locally based companies, all vying for a spot on the WBJ's prestigious annual list. In order to be considered, companies need to demonstrate average percent revenue growth from the last three years, having grown their revenue by more than $2 million in 2016 and more than $10 million in 2018.

"When you think of the 20-year history of the WBJ Fastest Growing Companies awards program, just ranking in the top 75 is an incredible honor," said Brian L'Italien, VP of Product Research and Communications, of Decipher's inclusion on the WBJ list. "Our inclusion on this year's list is a testament to the creativity, imagination, and straight-up hard work of the entire Decipher team."

The announcements of where Decipher falls among the Top 75 will be announced at WBJ's 2019 Fastest Growing Companies Awards Dinner, scheduled for Oct. 24, 2019. Decipher CEO Chris Holmes will be on hand to receive the official award.

It's been quite a year for Holmes and the Decipher team. The company announced the 1.0 release of its Grey Matter intelligent hybrid mesh platform in February, and two months later, Holmes was the focus of a featured cover article in the April edition of CIO Review Magazine. Recently, the company announced its partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp, The Trusted IT Government Solutions Provider. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Decipher's Public Sector Distributor for the company's Grey Matter platform.

Decipher has also been active on the conference circuit, bringing Grey Matter to a number of industry trade events throughout the calendar year. Decipher presented Grey Matter at InfoCon's June NYC QCon and the Department of Defense's DoDIIS Conference in August. Decipher's white paper on service mesh application to multi-domain operations was also selected from a deep field of technologists, earning the company the chance to pitch at this year's Air Force AFWERX event.

But the company isn't done yet. Decipher will present Grey Matter at this year's Gartner Symposium, held October 20-24, in Orlando, Florida, and wrap up the year by bringing the platform to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's KubeCon event November 18-21, in San Diego, California.

About Decipher Technology Studios

Alexandria, Virginia-based Decipher Technology Studios is a rapidly growing hybrid infrastructure software company supporting the Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), civilian agencies, and the private sector. Decipher produces Grey Matter, the intelligent mesh platform for enterprise microservice and hybrid cloud operations and management. Our platform delivers reliable, secure service to service intercommunications, zero-trust microservice segmentation and auditing, service mesh level management and business intelligence, resource control, automation and cost efficiency for the enterprise.

Grey Matter is a pathway to enterprise modernization and cost control, providing interlacing service control, data management, and neural net functions designed to optimize enterprise de-centralized hybrid cloud native and legacy systems TCO, based in ROI indicators. The platform facilitates the management of distributed microservice workloads, controls network traffic and smartly scales infrastructure to meet business demands. The capture and analysis of telemetry, audits and business insights power onboard mesh visualization and control through a single pane of glass interface.

