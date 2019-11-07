Decipher Technology Studios Ranked Number 126 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Decipher Technology Studios today announced it ranked 126 and Top 10 in the D.C. Metro Area on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 25th year. Decipher Technology Studios' revenue grew 995% from 2015 to 2018, thanks to the hard work and dedication of the entire Decipher team leading to the successful February launch of its Grey Matter intelligent hybrid mesh platform.

Decipher President and CEO Chris Holmes credits Decipher's freedom to create and dedication to technical and personal excellence with the company's 994.59% revenue growth. He said, "Being named one of the Deloitte Fast 500 is a game-changer for us, especially as we are a boot-strapped company! We've worked hard since day one, pushing the envelope on the secure hybrid service mesh by being the front-runner in creating value for this emerging technology. This prestigious honor substantiates our market leadership."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media, and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top 10. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter-century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

Holmes and the Decipher team have accomplished much in 2019. The company announced the 1.0 release of its Grey Matter intelligent hybrid mesh platform in February. Later, Holmes was the focus of a featured cover article in the April edition of CIO Review Magazine. Recently, the company announced its partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp, the Trusted IT Government Solutions Provider. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Decipher's Public Sector Distributor for the company's Grey Matter platform.

In addition to its recognition as a member of the Deloitte Fast 500, the company has received several additional awards and accolades. In April, Decipher's Grey Matter was cited as one of the 20 Most Promising Enterprise Architecture Trends of 2019 for its zero-trust hybrid mesh technology. The company was also recognized locally as one of the D.C. Metro Area's 75 Fastest-Growing Companies by Washington Business Journal and one of DCInno's 50 on Fire.

Finally, Decipher has been active on the presentation and conference circuit, bringing Grey Matter to a number of industry trade events throughout the calendar year. Decipher presented Grey Matter at InfoCon's June NYC QCon, providing a talk on its path to service mesh architecture and support. Decipher presented a talk on Grey Matter zero-trust security at SPIFFE Community Day in mid-October. Decipher later presented Grey Matter at this year's Gartner Symposium, held October 20-24, in Orlando, Florida. Finally, Decipher will wrap up the year by bringing the Grey Matter platform to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's KubeCon event on November 18-21, in San Diego, California.

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least U.S. $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least U.S. $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Alexandria, Virginia-based Decipher Technology Studios is a rapidly growing hybrid infrastructure software company supporting the Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), civilian agencies, and the private sector. Decipher produces Grey Matter, the intelligent mesh platform for enterprise microservice and hybrid cloud management.

Grey Matter is built to unleash the multi-tiered, value-add potential of hybrid mesh technology. Offering interlacing service control, data management, and neural net functions, Grey Matter optimizes enterprise de-centralized hybrid cloud-native and legacy systems, ensuring optimized performance and TCO value.

The platform provides capabilities and insights useful to personnel ranging from developers and engineers to CIOs and CTOs. Our platform facilitates the zero-trust secured management of hybrid distributed workloads, controls network traffic policy and compliance and smartly scales infrastructure to meet business demands. Grey Matter's unique east/west mesh telemetry capture and analysis capabilities also enable deep audit and business insight observability and control through an intuitive single pane of glass interface.

