Decisely Notifies Individuals of Data Security Incident

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisely learned of a data security incident that may have involved personal and/or protected health information of certain individuals and has taken steps to notify individuals for whom an address could be found.

Recently, we learned that some personal and/or protected health information may have been involved in a data security incident we experienced. The incident began on December 17, 2024, when we discovered suspicious activity related to our cloud storage platform. We promptly took steps to secure the environment and began an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the issue. We engaged cybersecurity experts to conduct an investigation into what happened and to assist us with determining whether personal information was accessed or acquired without authorization. The investigation determined that some data may have been acquired on December 16, 2024. We then completed a comprehensive analysis of the data potentially involved to identify what personal and/or protected health information was impacted and to whom it belonged. We also notified associated owners of the data and worked with them to determine contact information necessary to provide this notice of what happened.

Please note that we have no evidence of fraudulent misuse, or attempted misuse, of the potentially impacted information.

Based on the review of potentially impacted data, the following information may have been affected as a result of the incident: names, dates of birth, phone number, passport number, digital signature, and/or Social Security numbers. Individuals began receiving notification of this incident on June 13, 2025. Decisely is offering individuals whose Social Security number was involved access to credit monitoring and fully managed identity theft recovery services through Kroll.

We have established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm Central Time, and can be reached at (866) 461-3640.

As soon as we discovered the incident, we took the steps discussed above to investigate the incident and to notify appropriate individuals. To reduce the likelihood of a similar incident occurring in the future, we also implemented additional measures to enhance the security of our network environment. The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Decisely, and we appreciate everyone's patience as we respond to this incident.

SOURCE Decisely