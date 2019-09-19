Decision Engines Names Sandy Thielamay Vice President of Sales

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Engines, an intelligent process automation, intelligent document processing, artificial intelligence, and knowledge worker automation platform, has named Sandy Thielamay as its Vice President of Sales.

Thielamay brings more than 20 years of high-tech industry experience to his new role. Most recently, he has served as a commercial leader leading critical positioning, go-to-market strategy, sales generation, marketing, and management. Previously, he served in various sales and leadership roles at Automation Anywhere, Infomart Datacenters and IPsoft. In his new role, he will focus on expanding the adoption of Decision Engines' signature product.

He is an adaptive business leader in the automation industry, and he has helped boost double-digit revenue growth for Fortune 100 & 500 companies. In his lucrative career as a Digital Transformation thought leader, Thielamay clearly expresses his expertise in AI Automation and brings vision, successful strategies and solutions to every company he touches.

As Decision Engines' CEO Sridhar Gunapu states, "We are absolutely thrilled to have such an innovative and accomplished executive in place to lead our sales and partner initiatives. Sandy is the definitive model of a new generation of experts who are transforming the way consumer needs are met for the ever-changing era in which we live."

As Thielamay says of his new role, "I really love disruptive solutions to age-old problems and Decision Engines is the perfect place for me to do just that."

Decision Engines' distinguished existing clientele includes American Express, Cisco, eBay, and McKesson. Thielamay may be reached at sandy@decisonengines.ai and via mobile phone at 469.431.8243.

Decision Engines focuses on increasing productivity of the knowledge worker in the enterprise. Extending an organization's existing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) investment and beyond Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Decision Engines focuses on "knowledge worker" activities which span data extraction, multi-system reconciliation, and decisioning. The Decision Engines platform takes the complexities out of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to eliminate the need for data scientists and enables companies to improve operational efficiencies, reduce operating costs, and wow their customers with faster and better service.

