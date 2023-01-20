Decision Intelligence Market worth $22.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Decision Intelligence Market is projected to grow from USD 10.0 billion in 2022 to USD 22.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Employing decision intelligence that promotes automation without undervaluing the importance of human judgement, expertise, and instinct, businesses are persistently working to increase the efficiency of their day-to-day processes and eliminate biases. By utilizing data analytics, ML, and AI for better decision-making, decision intelligence helps businesses accomplish more with less.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Decision Intelligence Market"

230 - Tables

45 - Figures

242 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=11498239

On-Premises segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Decision Intelligence Market is bifurcated on the basis of cloud and on-premises. The on-premises deployment mode is projected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Decision intelligences may help the company in many ways, such as by having insights and data more available, accelerating decision-making, and enabling flexibility and adaptability during times of high demand. Modern, cloud-based decision intelligences can benefit from quick adaptation compared to traditional techniques. It is a powerful engine that feeds data via several filters, applications, and APIs, resulting in it arriving at its final destination in a useable condition. It has independent scaling capabilities for both computing and storage.

SMEs segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Decision Intelligence Market is bifurcated on the basis of large enterprises and SMEs. The CAGR of the SMEs is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. Decision intelligences play a crucial role in SMEs. To develop datasets, businesses must be able to collect data from millions of people and evaluate the results in almost real-time. To get real-time data insights, decision intelligence streamlines crucial business operations and assists in data management. Decision intelligence may be very helpful to improve the customer information of SMEs in order to obtain sophisticated analytics and metrics, cost savings with streamlined processes, higher operational efficiency, accurate predict market trend, improved information security, and better decision-making.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=11498239

APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

Over the next five years, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Decision Intelligence Market. This is a result of the phenomenal rise of data across all organisations operating in this field. Irrespective of whether a company is in the manufacturing or media and entertainment industries, a massive data inflow has demonstrated the need for a decision intelligence system that is efficient. At first, companies were accustomed to keeping data separated. It was challenging to take any managerial choice and develop a plan as a result of these divisions. As a result, it is expected that this industry would quickly adopt decision intelligence technology and solutions.

Major vendors in the global Decision Intelligence Market Google (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Board International (Switzerland), Cerebra (US), Clarifai (US), Diwo.ai (US), Domo (US), H2O.AI (US), Intel (US), Metaphacts (Germany), Pace Revenue (UK), Paretos (Germany), Peak.ai (UK), Provenir (US), Quantellia (US), Systems Technology Group (US), Pyramid Analaytics (Netherlands), Tellius (US) and Course5i (India).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Location Analytics Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Data Fabric Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Edge AI Software Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Automation COE Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Data Pipeline Tools Market- Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are moulded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/decision-intelligence-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/decision-intelligence.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets