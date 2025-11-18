Decision of the Board of Directors of Ecopetrol S.A.

BOGOTA, Colombia, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) announces that the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Juan Carlos Hurtado Parra as Alternate Legal and Commercial Representative of Ecopetrol S.A. on November 18, 2025.

Ecopetrol is the largest company in Colombia and one of the main integrated energy companies in the American continent, with more than 19,000 employees. In Colombia, it is responsible for more than 60% of the hydrocarbon production of most transportation, logistics, and hydrocarbon refining systems, and it holds leading positions in the petrochemicals and gas distribution segments. With the acquisition of 51.4% of ISA's shares, the company participates in energy transmission, the management of real-time systems (XM), and the Barranquilla - Cartagena coastal highway concession. At the international level, Ecopetrol has a stake in strategic basins in the American continent, with Drilling and Exploration operations in the United States (Permian basin and the Gulf of Mexico), Brazil, and, through ISA and its subsidiaries, Ecopetrol holds leading positions in the power transmission business in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia, road concessions in Chile, and the telecommunications sector.

For more information, please contact:

Head of Capital Markets

Carolina Tovar Aragón

Email: [email protected]

Head of Corporate Communications

Marcela Ulloa

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.