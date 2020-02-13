Decision Resources Group Announced as HIDA Industry Data Program Partner

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Resources Group (DRG), www.decisionresourcesgroup.com, a premier provider of high-value healthcare data, analytics, and insights products and services to the healthcare industry, has been named as the new partner for the Health Industry Distributors Association (HIDA) industry data program. Beginning January 1, 2021, DRG will exclusively manage HIDA's data program, including data aggregation, related services and commercial operations.

"We are excited to be selected to partner with HIDA on producing this industry-leading data solution," said Ken McLaren, DRG Chief Strategy and Execution Officer. "With the addition of the HIDA distributed data to our existing hospital purchasing dataset and patient claims RWD, DRG will offer the industry's most comprehensive view of the medical device market. We are looking forward to enhancing the HIDA program through our AI and machine learning capabilities, and through DRG's continued commitment to customer-centricity."

DRG was selected by a subcommittee of the HIDA Board of Directors for its robust medtech data set, real-world data platform, industry-leading insights and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

"We are very pleased to partner with DRG beginning in 2021," said Matthew J. Rowan, HIDA President and CEO.

The addition of HIDA's aggregated distributor sales data will further compliment the robust datasets operated, updated, verified and commercialized by DRG, which include:

PriceTrack [https://decisionresourcesgroup.com/solutions/medtech-2/pricetrack/] – SKU-level database of 2.2 million medical products drawing on purchase order feeds from 1,900 U.S. hospitals.

[https://decisionresourcesgroup.com/solutions/medtech-2/pricetrack/] – SKU-level database of 2.2 million medical products drawing on purchase order feeds from 1,900 U.S. hospitals. ProcedureFinder [https://decisionresourcesgroup.com/solutions/medtech-2/procedure-finder_/] - Tracks U.S. patient and procedure volumes nationwide at the facility and provider level.

[https://decisionresourcesgroup.com/solutions/medtech-2/procedure-finder_/] - Tracks U.S. patient and procedure volumes nationwide at the facility and provider level. Healthbase [https://decisionresourcesgroup.com/solutions/healthbase/] – Tracks affiliations between care providers (IDNs, hospitals, physician practices) across corporate, clinical and therapeutic areas.

This exclusive five-year contract gives DRG an additional opportunity to deliver enhanced value and increased engagement with clients and partners.

To learn more about the partnership, visit [https://www.hida.org/].

About HIDA

The Health Industry Distributors Association (HIDA) represents the country's medical product distributors – the nation's essential link between manufacturers and patient caregivers. HIDA members offer critical services increasing the efficiency of U.S. healthcare providers, including hospitals, nursing homes, laboratories, home care, and physician practices. For more information, visit HIDA.org.

About Decision Resources Group

Decision Resources Group is uniquely positioned to help healthcare businesses improve the lives of patients around the world by creating patient-centric commercial strategies that drive better outcomes and better access. DRG helps clients propel commercial success with evidence-based business decisions by delivering expert consultation, data, and analysis enhanced by machine learning artificial intelligence (AI). With collaborative experts spanning healthcare markets, disease areas, and data science disciplines, DRG clients have unprecedented access to the expertise, data, and AI-technology solutions they need to anticipate customer needs and generate new solutions to healthcare challenges. DRG's market access solutions give life sciences the most comprehensive view of patient access, and payer and health system dynamics at local levels for the global healthcare ecosystem.

Media contact:

Catherine Daniel

Decision Resources Group

215-968-9926

cdaniel@teamdrg.com

SOURCE Decision Resources Group

Related Links

http://www.decisionresourcesgroup.com

