Decision Resources Group (DRG) announces launch of new brand - DRG Learning

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Resources Group (DRG), a premier provider of high-value data, analytics and insights products and services to the healthcare industry, has announced the launch of DRG Learning. The team comprised of curriculum architects, education technologists, instructional designers, along with learning content developers and graphic designers, work in tandem to produce high-level learning solutions for customers across the healthcare industry.
DRG Learning brings together the training and e-learning business units who previously served US hospital and life sciences markets (formerly Pinsonault). DRG Learning leverages existing teams of research analysts, healthcare market forecasters and predictive modelers, digital behavior analysts, and data scientists to deliver innovative, new learning solutions to its customers in the healthcare industry. Recent success in providing exceptional learning solutions for customers includes:
- Financial Assistance Policy curriculum for hospital market
- Revenue Cycle certification for hospital market
- Career Ladder implementation for hospital market
- Strategic Account Planning for life sciences market
- Oncology Care Model training workshop for life sciences market
- Navigating the Customer training workshop for life sciences market
"We continue to find creative outlets to provide learning solutions as efficiently and effectively as possible, while staying focused on our mission to find new and innovative ways to solve complex customer problems. It is our aim to help customers derive impactful business outcomes from concise, interactive, and real learning scenarios." says Justin Davis, Vice President of Learning Solutions at DRG. "The learning and design expertise within the team, coupled with our DRG insights, data, and analytics, help us positively impact our customers by uniquely addressing their most pressing needs."
DRG Learning delivers actionable learning solutions to drive strategic decision making, increase access and reimbursement, and improve overall financial and clinical outcomes for the healthcare industry.
For additional information, please visit DRG Learning's site here.
About Decision Resources Group
DRG, a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd., is the premier source for global healthcare data and market intelligence. A trusted partner for over 20 years, DRG helps companies competing in the global healthcare industry make informed business decisions. Organizations committed to the developing and delivering life-changing therapies to patients rely on DRG's in-house team of expert healthcare analysts, data scientists, and consultants for critical guidance. DRG products and services, built on extensive data assets and delivered by experts, empower organizations to succeed in complex healthcare markets.
