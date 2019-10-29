Decision Resources Group launches Market Access Disease Navigator

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Resources Group, www.decisionresourcesgroup.com, a premier provider of high-value healthcare data, analytics, and insights products and services to the healthcare industry, today announced the launch of Market Access Disease Navigator, which addresses the growing questions around increasingly complex market access dynamics and rapid therapeutic innovation impacting oncology practices.

Market Access Disease Navigator utilizes pharmacy and medical claims data from DRG's Real World Data Repository and local market expertise to provide disease specific, account-level insights. These insights and data inform analysis of oncology patient populations, patient access to established and emerging therapies, and provider control over treatment decisions. Ultimately, the disease navigator allows users to navigate the regional healthcare provider and payer dynamics that differentiate major oncology group practices and integrated delivery networks. In addition, this new offering provides users with analysis of underlying regional payment dynamics, including payer share and policies, that can drive care delivery, quality, and cost dynamics.

"From shifts in hospital ownership and provider consolidation to considerations such as value-based payment models, purchasing behavior, and treatment cost, there is an urgent need to understand how these factors impact access to and utilization of therapies," says Brandon Gee, Senior Analyst with Decision Resources Group. "Market Access Disease Navigator enables managed markets teams to better understand market access dynamics impacting oncology so users know how to focus tactical resources to make the biggest impact with contracting, reimbursement, account, marketing, and sales resources."

Market access dynamics impacting oncology are increasingly complex and highly variable depending on geographic location. The disease navigator simplifies this complexity by leveraging real world data and analyst expertise to provide a segmentation tool and in-depth profiles for 100 of the top U.S. oncology practices alongside profiles of mega networks and analysis of payer trends influencing oncology care. The key areas of focus within these profiles include:

Patient Population - Insight into percentage of patients by oncology indication based on claims data, key demographics, disease incidence rates, and risk factors for cancer in the surrounding geography

Insight into percentage of patients by oncology indication based on claims data, key demographics, disease incidence rates, and risk factors for cancer in the surrounding geography Access - Details on physicians by specialty providing oncology care, sites of care, geographic presence, clinical trials, and emerging treatment capabilities such as immunotherapy (including CAR-T cell therapy)

Details on physicians by specialty providing oncology care, sites of care, geographic presence, clinical trials, and emerging treatment capabilities such as immunotherapy (including CAR-T cell therapy)

Control - Analysis of clinical pathways, clinical integration, EMR technology, drug purchasing strategy, membership in regional/national networks, and key leaders

Payment - Assessment of payer share and policies, value-based care models, community versus hospital-based practice, 340B status, and PPS exemptions

"DRG's AI, machine learning and analytics-enabled solutions support life sciences companies in optimizing commercialization of lifesaving treatments," said Vivek Sharma, CEO of DRG. "DRG leverages industry-leading data repositories and proprietary methodologies to inform the development of solutions that improve patient health outcomes."

