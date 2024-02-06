Decision Tactical Announces Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Tactical Training and Edutainment Facility

Decision Tactical

Feb. 6, 2024

SANFORD, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Tactical is excited to announce the grand opening of its cutting-edge training and "edutainment" facility on February 9th, 2024. The facility, located by I-4 in Sanford, Florida, is an immersive training experience designed to train law enforcement professionals and to provide "edutainment" experiences to responsible civilians. 

"Our mission is to Save Lives and Bridge Divides through better training and better understanding between civilians and law enforcement," said Remo Eyal, co-founder and CEO of Decision Tactical. "We've been helping law enforcement agencies save lives, so we're thrilled to also open the doors to the community to help save more lives and to bridge the unhealthy divide between police officers and the communities they serve.

Decision Tactical is an immersive training experience utilized by the FBI, DEA, numerous SWAT teams, sheriff agencies and local municipal agencies.  This first of its kind facility offers a way for agencies to train officers and agents in real-world scenarios including a house, street diner, mall, competition course, and other built out experiences where split-second decisions and de-escalation tactics can be honed in. 

D-TAC also offers an inviting place to hang out and debrief your experience among friends.  Grab a bite and a drink at our Mess Hall restaurant & bar, watch the games on dozens of large TV's, play indoor cornhole or darts, and swap stories with other trainees.  Team building and other group events can be held in the large event venue.

Key features of Decision Tactical's training facility include:

  1. Story-based simulations activate a multi-sensory experience that challenges trainees on cognitive, emotional, and behavioral levels as they navigate real-world environments using military-grade sim weapons.  Every move and action is monitored and tracked for after action review.
  2. Gun Range: The twelve bay simulated fire training range includes targets, drills, and shot analysis that can't be found anywhere else in the world.
  3. Experienced Instructors: Trainers include former SWAT commanders, former special mission unit operators, and world champion self-defense trainers.
  4. Full Mess Hall and Bar: Experience the open kitchen and full liquor bar on site, with house made beer cheese, smash burgers, fresh cut fries and more.
  5. Civilians Welcome: You can now ignite all of your senses in the same facility used by elite operators.

To celebrate the grand opening, Decision Tactical will be cutting the ribbon on Friday, February 9th at 10:30am with federal and local law enforcement and dignitaries. Doors will officially open at 11am. Enjoy the Mess Hall, bar, live music alongside the experiential activities until 11pm.

Saturday, February 10th will be fun for the whole family with a batting cage, inflatable competition course, live music and more.

For more information about Decision Tactical and its new training facility, please visit decisiontactical.com.

