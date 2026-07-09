DecisionHR, a Coalesce Capital Portfolio Company, Expands Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Paymasters

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalesce Capital ("Coalesce"), a private equity firm focused on investing in human capital and technology-enabled business services companies, today announced that its portfolio company DecisionHR, a leading provider of Professional Employer Organization ("PEO") and human resources outsourcing solutions, has acquired Paymasters, Inc. ("Paymasters"), a Minnesota-based PEO serving clients across the Midwest.

The acquisition of Paymasters marks a significant milestone in DecisionHR's strategic expansion and reflects the firm's continued commitment to growth, talent acquisition, and exceptional client service. The transaction strengthens DecisionHR's presence in the Upper Midwest, deepening its PEO and HR outsourcing platform in a key growth region.

Peter Newman, CEO of DecisionHR, said: "Paymasters has built a strong reputation for taking care of its clients and employees across the Midwest, and that shared commitment to service made this a natural fit. Welcoming their team deepens our presence in the region and allows us to bring even more resources to the businesses that count on us every day."

With the addition of Paymasters, DecisionHR further reinforces its position as a trusted PEO and HR outsourcing partner to small- and mid-sized businesses, helping clients streamline payroll, human resources, and benefits so they can focus on running and growing their operations. Paymasters is one of several steps in a broader expansion effort as DecisionHR continues to seek opportunities to grow its footprint and deepen its presence across the country.

About DecisionHR

DecisionHR is a national provider of professional employer and HR outsourcing services, serving small- and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, DecisionHR's scalable solutions, powerful technology platform, and dedicated expertise help clients streamline HR processes and optimize workforce performance. For more information, visit www.decisionhr.com

About Coalesce Capital

Coalesce Capital is a private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to build enduring value around differentiated businesses. Coalesce has over $1.8 billion of regulatory assets under management and is dedicated to investing in human capital-driven and technology-enabled services companies. The firm's growth-oriented investment philosophy centers around its conviction that people are the most important ingredient of value creation. Coalesce leverages its sector expertise, strategic resources and capital to collaborate with management teams to create shared success. For more information, please visit www.coalescecap.com. Follow Coalesce on LinkedIn: @Coalesce.

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SOURCE DecisionHR