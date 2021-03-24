DecisionNext Expands Partnership With Teys

DecisionNext technology combines artificial intelligence and human intelligence for stronger decision making. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to be on this journey with DecisionNext," said Brent Wolke, general manager of Teys USA. "Their market sensing analytics, combined with our team's industry knowledge, creates a powerful partnership."

DecisionNext technology combines artificial intelligence and human intelligence for overall stronger decision making on a variety of levels for a protein market that is forecast to value $62 billion by 2026.

"We were really encouraged by the Teys decision to sign up for a long-term commitment with DecisionNext," said Mike Neal, DecisionNext CEO and co-founder. "Teys is a Cargill JV and is populated with one of the sharpest teams of beef industry experts you will find. Given that DecisionNext uses AI to combine best in class models with human experts, this partnership is promising."

Within the protein industry, DecisionNext provides data analytics and forecasting focused on helping customers in the agribusiness and global protein industries gain a better understanding of risk management to make better, faster decisions from procurement to sales.

DecisionNext

DecisionNext enables the world's largest companies to make risk aware sourcing, operations and sales decisions in commodity markets through dynamic market simulation software. Powered by proprietary machine learning algorithms, the platform aggregates hundreds of data series, quantifies market risk through probabilistic forecasting, and increases forecast accuracy. For more information, visit www.DecisionNext.com.

