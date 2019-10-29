DecisionNext Names Arden Arnold as New President

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionNext has announced the appointment of Arden Arnold as President. As President, Arnold will have responsibility for day-to-day operations & management with an emphasis on sales, product, marketing, and customer experience. Arnold will report directly to Mike Neal, CEO and Co-Founder.

"It's great when you get the chance to make such a well deserved promotion. Arden has shown leadership in building out our team, and has a track record of moving fast and getting things done," said Neal. "We're looking forward to this next phase of growth with our new President."

Arden Arnold assumes the reigns of President after most recently serving as Senior Director of Business Development and Customer Success. He joined DecisionNext while still in college and returned after graduating in 2016 to assist with project management, product development, marketing, and strategy. His work for DecisionNext has included designing new tools and features involving time series forecasting models, market simulation, and decision support and optimization tools for the iron ore, capesize shipping, and beef industries.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to continue my work with the remarkable DecisionNext team and our intrepid customers and to continue the company's leadership in using analytics to help companies make the best decisions in commodities markets," said Arnold.

Arnold graduated from Dartmouth College with Honors where he studied history, public policy, and economics. At Dartmouth, Arden was named a Presidential Scholar and received a First Year Fellowship in Public Policy. He is a San Francisco native.

Powered by proprietary machine learning algorithms, DecisionNext allows market experts to bring together the best of human and machine intelligence to improve market visibility and forecast accuracy through transparent, interactive software. By having the ability to not just forecast markets, but simulate market outcomes, decision-makers can more effectively evaluate options in high value, high frequency decisions across sourcing, operations, and sales.

About DecisionNext

DecisionNext enables the world's largest companies to make risk aware sourcing, operations, and sales decisions in commodity markets through dynamic market simulation software. Powered by proprietary machine learning algorithms, the platform aggregates hundreds of data series, quantifies market risk through probabilistic forecasting, and increases forecast accuracy.

Industry leaders in agriculture, natural resources, and other commodity businesses are able to communicate a market story internally or through their value chain, ultimately strengthening relationships and improving supply chains. For more information, go to DecisionNext.com .

