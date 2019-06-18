DecisionOne Becomes an Authorized Reseller and Integrator for Digitate ignio Product Line

WAYNE, Pa., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionOne Corporation, the leader in Workplace IT Managed Services, Multi-device Support and Full Cycle Asset Management, announced that it has signed agreements with TCS/Digitate to be an Authorized Reseller and Integration Partner of its ignio™ product line.

ignio™ is a cognitive system that combines enterprise context, insights about interconnected business applications and their infrastructures, with pre-built knowledge about IT infrastructure technologies to drive smart decisions and perform actions autonomously. Indigenously developed at the TCS Research & Innovation Labs, ignio™ has over 75 patents filed in the AI, machine learning and intelligent automation space. ignio™ currently manages over 2 million technology resources autonomously for 100+ clients.

"This partnership with Digitate and the benefits ignio can provide - is something we see delivering significant value to DecisionOne clients and prospects across the globe," stated Dan DellaVentura, EVP at DecisionOne.

Akhilesh Tripath, Global head of Digitate said "Within a short period of time, across industries, many large organizations have already discovered how ignio improves their IT operations and employee experience, while generating significant cost savings. By providing ignio to its customers and prospects, DecisionOne will benefit from the industry leading cognitive automation platform, robust channel development process and opportunities for annuity revenues and additional professional services and consulting sales."

As technology and mobility pressures challenge customers, DecisionOne is uniquely positioned to help organizations compete and simplify. Find additional information: www.decisionone.com.

About Digitate

Digitate is a software venture of TCS. Launched in 2015, Digitate's ignio™ is an award-winning solution that reimagines enterprise IT operations with its unique and innovative design that blends artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced software engineering to quickly and autonomously resolve issues when they arise and preempt incidents wherever possible. ignio™ has been adopted by large, global enterprises, mostly Fortune 500 and Global 2000 corporations, which are leaders and innovators in their respective industries.

About DecisionOne

DecisionOne Corporation is the largest global independent technology support organization in the third party support and managed services markets. For more than 60 years, DecisionOne has delivered comprehensive IT solutions to some of the most complex enterprises in the world—including retail, healthcare, transportation, financial services, and government. DecisionOne maintains the largest W-2 field workforce of all TPMs and ISOs that provide support and professional services, including Managed Services for the data center and workplace, as well as outsourced remote monitoring solutions, dedicated help/support desks, full cycle asset management, forward/reverse logistics and supply chain management services. For more information, visit us on the web at: www.DecisionOne.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/decisionone/, and on twitter @DecisionOne, or by calling 800-767-2876.

Media contact:

Karen Strickler

610-296-6183

SOURCE DecisionOne Corporation

Related Links

http://www.decisionone.com

