DecisionOne IT Support For Workplace Extends to Apple Products

WAYNE, Pa., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionOne Corporation, the leader in Workplace IT Managed Services, Multi-device Support and Full Cycle Asset Management, announced that is has been designated an Apple Authorized Service Provider (ASP) for warranty and extended warranty support services in the US and Canada.

As an Apple ASP, DecisionOne accepts Apple Limited One Year Warranty as well as AppleCare Extended Warranty and AppleCare+ support service requests. The Apple products serviced include all generations of the popular iPhone, iPad and MAC product sets, as well as iHome, Apple TV and Apple Watch technologies.

"DecisionOne IT support solutions for the Workplace are multi-device and include dozens of manufacturer products. Becoming an Apple Authorized Service Provider extends our support capabilities for our customers in North America," stated Dan DellaVentura, EVP at DecisionOne.

In addition to handling thousands of desktops, laptops, printers, mobile devices, displays, network products, point-of-sale systems and kiosks; the addition of Apple support will provide customers repair, refresh and asset management services to help customers simplify. DecisionOne will also be able to configure and deploy Apple devices through Apple Configurator, which can manage and import profiles, install and set up management tools and security allowing for a unified digital workplace platform.

"Our Apple ASP designation allows us to support the field devices that companies deploy to their employees, stores and offices, along with our traditional multi-vendor desktop/laptop, mobile, POS, kiosk and printer support services," DellaVentura further stated.

DecisionOne is the largest independent provider of IT Infrastructure services and offers a wide range of services for the Workplace and Data Center globally for over 60 years.

As technology and mobility pressures challenge customers, DecisionOne is uniquely positioned to help organizations compete and simplify. Find additional information: www.decisionone.com or call toll free 800-767-2876.

About DecisionOne

DecisionOne Corporation is the largest global independent technology support organization in the third party support and managed services markets. For more than 60 years, DecisionOne has delivered comprehensive IT solutions to some of the most complex enterprises in the world—including retail, healthcare, transportation, financial services, and government. DecisionOne maintains the largest W-2 field workforce of all TPMs and ISOs that provide support and professional services, including Managed Services for the data center and workplace, as well as outsourced remote monitoring solutions, dedicated help/support desks, full cycle asset management, forward/reverse logistics and supply chain management services. For more information, visit us on the web at: www.DecisionOne.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/decisionone/, and on twitter @DecisionOne, or by calling 800-767-2876.

