DecisionOne Positioned to Help Government Customers Deliver

WAYNE, Pa., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionOne Corporation, the leader in Workplace IT Managed Services, Multi-Device Support and Full Cycle Asset Management, announced that it is uniquely positioned to help Government customers succeed in IT support efforts.

"DecisionOne has over 25 years of experience servicing Federal, State and Local Government. Our W2 Agency-Cleared Technicians – with PIV/CAC in place, play a role in our IT support delivery – and also in our DoD-Approved Baseline Certification. Partners and Agencies need not wait to deploy services as we're able to offer immediate cleared resource availability – helping keep projects on schedule", stated Dan DellaVentura, EVP at DecisionOne.

In addition to handling IT maintenance, project services and asset management for thousands of desktops, laptops, printers, mobile devices, displays, network products and kiosks across the globe; DecisionOne recently was awarded an Apple Authorized Support provider (ASP) designation as well. The company is also versed in data center support and managed services that can aid government agencies in their quest to contain costs, improve quality and maintain system uptime.

DecisionOne has deployed over 50,000 classified desktops and laptops over the past 9 months for government agencies, including system imaging, configuration and data restoration services. In addition, DecisionOne has deployed over 35,000 Multi-Function Printers for a separate project over the same past 6 months including network configuration.

"We currently hold a Federal GSA Schedule 70 for IT Support Service we offer to meet the needs of government agencies, and additionally, we are a registered Minority Business Enterprise (MBE)", DellaVentura further stated.

DecisionOne is the largest independent provider of IT Infrastructure services and offers a wide range of services for the Workplace and Data Center globally for over 60 years.

As technology and mobility pressures challenge customers, DecisionOne is uniquely positioned to help organizations compete and simplify. Find additional information: www.decisionone.com or call toll free 800-767-2876.

About DecisionOne

DecisionOne Corporation is the largest global independent technology support organization in the third party support and managed services markets. For more than 60 years, DecisionOne has delivered comprehensive IT solutions to some of the most complex enterprises in the world—including retail, healthcare, transportation, financial services, and government. DecisionOne maintains the largest W-2 field workforce of all TPMs and ISOs that provide support and professional services, including Managed Services for the data center and workplace, as well as outsourced remote monitoring solutions, dedicated help/support desks, full cycle asset management, forward/reverse logistics and supply chain management services. For more information, visit us on the web at: www.DecisionOne.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/decisionone/, and on twitter @DecisionOne, or by calling 800-767-2876.

