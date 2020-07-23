DecisionPoint | CORTEK Hires GovCon Veteran as Chief Operating Officer

"I have known and worked closely with Darin for more than 10 years while he served in his roles as VP at both Knight Point and STG," Brian Flood, DecisionPoint | CORTEK President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said. "In each of those leadership roles Darin drove extraordinary growth with exceptional performance while building a culture of accountability, respect and comradery. The consistent themes of Darin's career are integrity, achievement, and respect for all. He leads by example and inspires collaboration. His energy and expertise will enhance our company's performance across corporate services, program operations and business development. It is my privilege to be his colleague."

Leveraging his nearly three decades of experience, Stolte will craft and guide the growing operations of DecisionPoint | CORTEK as it serves and supports the federal government, civilian agencies and the department of defense.

About DecisionPoint | CORTEK:

DecisionPoint | CORTEK helps government agencies solve complicated challenges. Its sterling reputation as a defense and intelligence contracting company combines with proven expertise in the government healthcare IT and civilian arenas. Known as a powerful problem-solver for agencies across all sectors of government—aligning with each agency's unique requirements, culture and mission—DecisionPoint Corp. is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) and is HUBZone certified.

Recent Recognition:

#2 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing IT Management Business (2019)

#164 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Small Business (2019)

#12 Washington Technology Fast 50 (2019)

