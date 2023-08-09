DECISIONPOINT CORPORATION AWARDED A $60M 5-YEAR ENTERPRISE-WIDE SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE IDIQ TO SUPPORT THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract will help VA accelerate the ability to personalize Veteran and employee experience

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Corporation (SDVOSB) an integrator of transformative systems and solutions in the Defense and Federal Civilian communities, in partnership with Medallia, Inc. , was awarded a $60M 5-year enterprise-wide software as a service IDIQ to empower the VA to achieve its agency goals in serving the critical needs of the veteran community.

DecisionPoint, in collaboration with Medallia and agency stakeholders, will optimize the Enterprise Customer Experience Suite to empower the VA to continue to meet its foundational mission of providing veterans, families, caregivers, survivors, and support teams with an easy, intuitive, and personalized experience when interacting with the VA.

"It is a privilege for DecisionPoint to play an essential role in supporting critical programs designed to enhance the quality of lives of millions of veterans," said Brian Flood, Founder & CEO, DecisionPoint Corporation.

DecisionPoint Corporation, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is a proven integrator in the Defense and Federal Civilian communities implementing transformative IT Support Services empowering government agencies to successfully deliver their critical mission requirements.

