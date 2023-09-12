DECISIONPOINT CORPORATION WINS $17M UNITED STATES TRANSPORTATION COMMAND (USTRANSCOM) TASK ORDER

Transportation Geospatial Information System (TGIS) support services task order will ensure a highly resilient, modern, and secure system

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Corporation (SDVOSB) an integrator of transformative systems and solutions in the Defense and Federal Civilian communities, has been selected by the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) to provide Transportation Geospatial Information System (TGIS) support services. DecisionPoint will leverage its deep understanding of USTRANSCOM systems to secure, sustain, enhance, and deliver software engineering solutions to expand TGIS capabilities while modernizing and optimizing its cloud environment.

"TGIS expands DecisionPoint's support of the USTRANSCOM global mission providing air, land, and sea transportation through delivery of essential geospatial data services to the warfighter. Excellence will be our standard in working to provide enhanced GIS capabilities while increasing the velocity, security, and impact of USTRANSCOM's essential national security mission." said Brian Flood, Founder & CEO, DecisionPoint Corporation.

DecisionPoint Corporation, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is a proven integrator in the Defense and Federal Civilian communities implementing transformative IT Support Services empowering government agencies to successfully deliver their critical mission requirements.

